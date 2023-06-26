Family festival celebrating Pacific culture returns to Auckland

'Enua, which questions how we interact with those from different socio-economic areas, closed the recent Pacific Dance Festival in Auckland. (First published on June 16, 2023)

Auckland’s Whau Pasifika Festival returns next week to celebrate the cultural diversity of Tāmaki Makaurau after a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

Organised by community group Whau Pasifika, the week-long festival starts on July 1 and promises free events across the city.

Whau Festival follows a month of events on Auckland’s arts scene, with dozens of artists from across the Pacific region and even Europe, showcasing their mana.

The Pacific Dance New Zealand Festival was held from June 1-17 and included workshops, film screenings, costume exhibition and a range of dance performances.

Faitau Tusi Ma Pusi, a children’s book reading session featuring Pacific stories by Samoan artist Pusi Vaele Urale will kick off the celebrations at Moana Fresh.

Founded by Ahilapalapa Rands(Kanaka Maoli/Hawaiian, iTaukei/Fijian, Pākehā) and Vaimaila Urale (Samoan) in 2019, Moana Fresh is a marketplace and community space celebrating Pacific and Māori artists, creatives and authors indigenous from Te Moana Nui a Kiwa, the Pacific Ocean.

Whau Pasifika Samoan artist Pusi Vaele Urale will hold a children's book reading session on July 1, 2023, at Moana Fresh in Auckland.

Despite her fading eyesight, Urale continues to paint “drawing on her memories of Samoa and her experience of making traditional tapa as a young girl”.

During Whau Week, Poly workshops will be held at the Avondale and New Lynn community centres on July 3 and 4.

Whau Pasifika said these all-day, family-friendly workshops would highlight hair braiding, siva afi (fire dancing) and traditional food preparation.

“The festival is a testament to the vibrant and diverse Pacific Island cultures that enrich our community. There’s something for everyone,” Whau Pasifika said in a statement.

Kelston Boys High School is the venue for the Schools Debate on July 5, where students from local colleges discuss issues relating to Pasifika families.

The debate is co-hosted by the Malosi Project (movement for action and law to overcome social injustices) that advocates for Pacific people in legal and political spheres.

A 12-hour PolyFilms Marathon on July 6 at The Hollywood Cinema will showcase Pasifika short and feature-length films from local filmmakers, artists and communities.

Pacific Islands Dance Fono Trust The 2023 Pacific Dance New Zealand Festival, held two weeks ago, included workshops, film screenings, dance costume exhibition and a range of performances.

The festival ends on July 7 with the PolyX Night Markets and Fiafia Night at the New Lynn Community Centre, and will feature food vendors, weavers, dance and singing performances.

After three years away from the Auckland theatre scene, this year’s Pacific Dance New Zealand Festival was another development on the Pacific arts calendar, festival director Iosefa Enari said.

He said performers came from Germany, Australia, Aotearoa and the Pacific.

“Our 2023 festival programme represented our international partnerships, a direct product of pre- and post-pandemic engagement, celebrating diversity and richness that the Pacific brings to the dance and arts landscape of Aotearoa,” Enari said.

“Filled with aroha, alofa, 'ofa and love, emerging, established, contemporary and heritage artists, including Aotearoa-based Pacific choreographers and our Moana Showcase featured the Annual Choreographic Lab.”

Enari said this year was about bringing together Pacific artists who were respected and supported from afar, “this was our opportunity to bring to our loyal audiences other dimensions of Pacific dance practices”.

The Pacific Dance Digital Festival, which started on June 23 ends on July 31.

Whau Pasifika Festival is being supported by Auckland Council, Whau Local Board, Lottery Grant and Arts Whau, among others.