Matariki not a time for businesses to have sales and 'shift alcohol', experts say

A UK-based wine-seller using Matariki to sell wine is inappropriate, and experts warn businesses to do better.

Laithwaites ran a Matariki Māori New Year sale using the words that underpin some of the values of the traditional holiday – Reconnect. Share. Celebrate – but to associate it with a substance causing harm to so many Māori has drawn criticism.

The man leading the advisory group to the Government, Dr Rangi Mātāmua – 2023 New Zealander of the Year – says if the company has no previous connection to te ao Māori and Matariki, then it is likely “just an opportunity to shift alcohol”.

Skye Kimura, the cultural adviser behind the Matariki is not for Sale campaign, agrees and says it is even worse that the company is not Aotearoa-based.

A New Zealand-based Laithwaites spokesperson said the sale was not meant to offend, or commercialise Matariki. But they were sorry if it was taken the wrong way, and the company would discuss the concerns and refrain from using it in future advertising.

"I saw it more as a celebration and a time for family to get together.

"It was meant to be done in a nice way and in good faith."

The Matariki Advisory Committee, led by Mātāmua, warned the Government that one of the major concerns ahead of making it a public holiday was commercialisation.

An advisory document said, while the committee was not opposed to businesses trading during the holiday, “it is our belief that the principles and values associated with Matariki should guide all Matariki activities, including those that have a commercial element”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Rangi Mātāmua says alcohol sales do not align with Matariki.

While he is “not the Matariki police”, Mātāmua said the association with alcohol was concerning.

“I don’t think that aligns with the values of Matariki.

“While there is a really important push for celebration of Matariki, to be merry and to be festive and spend time with the family, the alcohol element of that was not really a thing.”

It was not always bad, if it was being used to help share messages about the meaning of the traditional Māori festivity, and when the intent was genuine, he said, but not if used for commercial gain.

Mātāmua recognised it was a difficult argument, particularly given society was driven by the economy and commercialisation.

Cultures had been commercialised for a long time, for example in the use of the koru on the side of aircrafts and the haka used by the All Blacks, he said.

“There’s no way we can stop that.”

There was no right or wrong way to celebrate the holiday, and there was a need to make a traditional celebration relevant to today.

But education around Matariki was important, and did result in change, like most councils dropping the use of fireworks to mark the occasion.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Skye Kimura, chief executive of Tātou (Ngāti Tuwharetoa, & Taranaki) talks about observing Matariki. (Video first published June 17, 2022)

Kimura, who is Tātou chief executive, launched a campaign in 2022 called Matariki is not for sale, as a challenge to businesses to treat the mid-winter holiday with respect and not as a sales opportunity.

She became concerned at the number of client briefs asking the Māori cultural marketing and communications agency to “leverage Matariki” as a marketing opportunity.

“No one wants to see a Matariki ‘Big Mac’,” Kimura​ said at the time.

She was not surprised to see the Laithwaites advertisement, but there was enough information out there to know it was not appropriate. The fact the company was not even New Zealand-based was worse.

“We here in Aotearoa fought really hard to get this kaupapa at the forefront.

“Matariki is not supposed to be used as a sales gimmick.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Tātou chief executive Skye Kimura says Matariki is not a sales gimmick.

As a public health practitioner at heart, Kimura was not happy it was being used to promote a product that harmed one in two Māori every year.

Her comments come as new research from the University of Otago has found alcohol is the most harmful drug overall in Aotearoa.

“Using a Māori kaupapa to drink their wine, it just doesn’t feel right.”

Her advice to Laithwaites and other companies was “get better”.

“Get informed and remind ourselves what Matariki is about. It’s really not about going out and getting the next best sale.”

The company was approached for comment.