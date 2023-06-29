High cost of meningococcal jab means some will miss out, says vaccinologist

Dr Helen Petousis-Harris says meningococcal B is very rare, but very serious.

A leading vaccinologist says she would like to see funding for the meningococcal B vaccine expanded to cover a larger group of young people.

Cases of the deadly disease are on the rise and since March a vaccine called Bexsero has been funded for those most at risk of contracting the disease.

These include babies up to 12 months of age and 13 to 25-year-olds living in communal accommodation.

Children aged 13 months to 5 years can also be vaccinated as part of a catch-up programme which runs until August 2025.

Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris from Auckland University said it would be good to have it available for all groups at greater risk of the disease.

“At the moment, it's funded for the very youngest, who have the highest risk by a lot. And in just a portion of the… young adults and adolescents who have an increased risk.”

In a perfect world, Petousis-Harris said the funding would be expanded to protect more rangatahi (young people) against the very rare, but serious disease.

For those not funded, the vaccine can cost about $150 per dose, which Petousis-Harris said could be a barrier to some families.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Dr Owen Sinclair believes all vaccines should be free.

“That's the case for any vaccine on the private market. It might be a really desirable vaccine, it might be a great vaccine, but it's not a vaccine that's funded. So that always leads to an inequitable situation.”

Paediatrician Dr Owen Sinclair (Te Rarawa) said there were places where people could get immunised for free if they weren’t funded, but some ringing around would be required.

“They tend to be community or Māori or cultural providers. And that's where I went to get my tamariki who were 15 and 13 immunised.”

And while at risk-groups like university students living in dorms were funded, Sinclair said he understood why some parents may find it frustrating that not all children were covered.

“General practice, in general, are able to charge whatever they want for the provision fee and the service fee and put whatever markup they want on to the vaccine,” he said.

That issue was part of a wider problem with vaccine delivery in New Zealand in that a public health intervention with supreme benefit was being provided by private organisations, namely general practice clinics.

STUFF 21-year-old Theo Edwards has been remembered as a friendly, generous man who loved the outdoors. (First published on August 28, 2021.)

There was also the problem of general practice providers feeling as though they were not getting enough recompense from the Government when it came to vaccination workloads, Sinclair said.

“The main thing where that happens… is in hard-to-reach populations. So sometimes those populations require a significant amount of effort to engage with, which isn't necessarily covered in any contract, but is actually expected.”

In general, Sinclair said all immunisations should be free right across the board given their effectiveness.

“Their ability to treat diseases is unsurpassed. The cost-effectiveness is unsurpassed, given properly, their ability to eliminate ethnic disparities and diseases is also unsurpassed.”