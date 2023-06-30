Feast under the stars: Matariki menu set to shine in Rotorua

An example of the kai that will be enjoyed at the Matariki feast at Te Pa Tū in Rotorua.

A Matariki-inspired outdoor dining experience designed with the help of celebrity chefs Kasey and Karena Bird is set to open in Rotorua tomorrow.

Hosted by Te Pa Tū, the event comprises four courses of nine dishes representing the nine stars of Matariki.

Guests will also be treated to cultural performances, ancient concepts and rituals linked to the stars which mark the start of the Māori New Year.

“This is an opportunity to present our kai in a unique way, to be enjoyed with some storytelling throughout the evening,” said Kasey Bird.

“We are also excited to be working with Te Pā Tū chefs – of Māori and international whakapapa – who are passionate about sharing what Matariki means to them.”

The sisters, who hail from Te Arawa, became household names when they won MasterChef New Zealand in 2014. They designed the menu together with Te Pa Tū executive chef Irihei Walker and will be making surprise appearances on selected nights.

Supplied Karena and Kasey Bird, Irihei Walker, and Jamus Webster make up the culinary and cultural team creating the Matariki feast.

Walker said collaborating with the Bird sisters had been a wonderful experience, with everyone drawing from their own whakapapa, stories and values connected with Matariki.

The culinary experience will begin with an Ahi Taitai (fire ceremony) led by kapa haka champion Jamus Webster who won first equal for best male lead at Te Matatini.

Diners will then be ushered into a forest canopy where they will be treated to kai horotai (canapés) inspired by the Matariki cluster. These include smoked eel pate on crispy fried bread with tangy pickled shallots and fire roasted, topped with creamy watercress and crispy onion.

Other delicacies will include fish roulade with nori and kawakawa powder, watercress and coconut puree, kawakawa tapioca, hāngī cooked lamb with watercress salsa verde, confit cooked duck legs with a fermented plum sauce, and a steamed pudding parfait with a kūmara custard.

The courses can be paired with wine or non-alcoholic drinks produced by Māori companies.

Te Papa Educator Hauiti Gardiner shows you how to find the Matariki star cluster during the Māori New Year, which falls in the month of Pipiri (June–July).

Te Pa Tū head Kiri Atkinson-Crean said the cultural degustation would be a treat for anyone wanting to celebrate Matariki in a memorable way this year.

“Our team has worked with huge heart creating this very special Matariki feast for all to enjoy and to celebrate the beginning of the Māori New Year.”

The experience runs from July to October 2023.