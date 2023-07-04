Synthetic te reo Māori voice for disabled edges closer to reality

Geneva Hakaraia-Tino has a vision that all tāngata whaikaha Māori will be able to communicate in te reo, including those who are non-speaking and use communication devices. (Video first published on September 2, 2022)

A synthetic voice to allow non-speaking people with disabilities to converse in te reo Māori is edging closer to completion.

Geneva Hakaraia-Tino (Ngāpuhi, Te Aupōuri and Ngāti Awa) has athetoid cerebral palsy and is non-speaking.

Her assistive technology device can't pronounce terms correctly in te reo, which leaves out a part of her cultural identity.

“Exploring the opportunity of creating a dataset that would deliver text-to-voice technology for te reo Māori could help enable Māori whaikaha to participate in te ao Māori more fully,” Hakaraia-Tino said.

"The project could potentially help thousands of tāngata whaikaha and their whānau."

Te Puni Kōkiri, the Government’s policy adviser on Māori wellbeing and development, is working with Wahanga Tū Kōrero – The TalkLink Trust and Te Hiku Media to undertake a feasibility study from June to September 2023.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Geneva Hakaraia-Tino is non-speaking and a new technology in development will allow her to communicate in te reo Māori and express her cultural identity.

The study will work out the technical requirements required to create a te reo Māori voice for assistive technology devices.

Te Puni Kōkiri investment director Karen McGuinness said supporting the growth of a healthy and vibrant te reo Māori me ōna tikanga was a key focus.

"It also enhances the Government’s Maihi Karauna strategy, which aims to have 1 million New Zealanders speaking at least basic te reo Māori by 2040,” she said.

“We want to see te reo Māori thrive as a living language with people across the motu.

“This means that it is valued, learned, and used by Aotearoa whānui [wider New Zealand] in a full range of contexts and environments.”

Te Puni Kokiri is working with agencies to support funding for phase two of the project which is developing the voice.