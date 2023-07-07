Waiata Anthems returns with more tunes in te reo Māori

Waiata Anthems is returning this Matariki with an all new lineup of artists.

The brainchild of Dame Hinewehi Mohi, Waiata Anthems is back for Matariki, featuring a new range of musical artists.

Running throughout the month of July, listeners can expect to hear from a diverse range of musical talent and genres, spanning rap to pop to punk.

Waiata Anthems first began in 2019 and quickly amassed a following through the translation of iconic tunes from Aotearoa into te reo Māori.

Previous releases have included waiata from the likes of Six60, Lorde, Muroki and Stan Walker among others.

This time the rundown will include offerings from Bleeders, Jordyn with a Why, Riiki Reid, Tini Whetū, Geneva AM and Swizl Jager.

“To support artists releasing waiata reo Māori at this special time of the year is a privilege for Waiata Anthems,” said Mohi.

Supplied Swizl Jager is one of the artists featured in the latest Waiata Anthems release

“Our movement is about the revitalisation of te reo Māori at scale, our wish is to embrace Matariki manako nui and look to a bright future with these amazing waiata across airwaves and digital platforms.”

Because Matariki is a time of reflection, each artist in the latest drop has elected to share a personal story addressing their hopes and dreams for the future.

Viewers can expect to get an inside look at kaupapa Māori programmes from Corrections, hear about the power of giving birth and explore themes of language reclamation and youth mental health.

“With themes of tuakiritanga – identity – and kotahitanga – unity – these must-watch films contain a wealth of mātauranga Māori as the artists celebrate the present with pride and look to the future with hope.”

Waiata and the documentaries will begin to be released from Friday and will continue through July.