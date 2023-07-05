Government aims to grow kaimoana exports to $3 billion by 2035

Farming pilot paving the way for a sustainable seaweed aquaculture industry in Aotearoa. (Video first published October 16, 2022.)

The Government has revealed a target to grow kaimoana exports to $3 billion by 2035 and realise the benefits of the sector for Māori.

Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth Rino Tirikatene travelled to Singapore this week with a group of Māori marine experts to research land-based aquaculture technology.

Land-based aquaculture is when fish, shellfish and other aquatic life is farmed above the high tide mark on land using tanks or ponds or in the water in pens.

The group met with Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research, the National University of Singapore’s Environmental Research Institute and the country’s national water agency.

Singapore has a goal of producing 30% of its own food by 2023, and is investing in aquaculture technology to achieve this.

Tirikatene said Māori business stands to gain by looking at aquaculture technology, and it presents an opportunity to enhance the Māori economy.

"It is important we build on this with in-market visits, to make connections, observe and study operations, assess opportunities and discuss future collaborations,” he said.

“There is huge value in bringing Māori business representatives together, strengthening whanaungatanga, and I’m excited to see the opportunities being pursued already from our trip.”

Trade Minister Rino Tirikatene says Māori business stands to gain by looking at aquaculture technology.

The Government is planning to establish new aquaculture production facilities across Aotearoa that are sustainable and support a diverse range of species.

It is working with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise to increase investment in the aquaculture sector in Aotearoa from overseas companies.

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise spokesman Dylan Lawrence (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Tūhourangi) said New Zealand occupies a unique position on the world stage with well-managed, high-quality and nutritious kaimoana.

“As our country’s seventh largest export earner, seafood currently contributes around $2 billion in export earnings,” he said.

"But if we want this to be a much bigger part of our export industry then we need to respond to meet the world's growing demand for high-quality, sustainably produced seafood by embracing ahumoana – aquaculture farming – in a much more concerted way."