Kiribati Language Week: i-Kiribati push to save language for future generations

Learn a few phrases in Kiribati from Auckland Museum Pacific advisor Charles Enoka.

One of Aotearoa’s smallest Pacific communities will celebrate their language and culture this week, in a push to save it for the next generation.

Kiribati communities began their celebration of Tungaru language from Sunday, as Wikin te Taetae ni Kiribati (Kiribati Language Week) got underway.

Celebrations would also include their Independence Day on July 12.

According to the 2018 Census, 3,225 i-Kiribati (pronounced ee-kiri-bas) called New Zealand home.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Barbara Edmonds said the Pacific language week series allowed communities like the i-Kiribati people to celebrate culture, identity and language of the islands.

This year’s Kiribati Language Week theme is: Ribanan, karikirakean ao kateimatoan ara katei ma ara taetae ni Tungaru, which translates to: Nurture, enhance and sustain the Tungaru language and culture’.

“Tungaru is the name given to the people of Kiribati by their ancestors, with the Tungaru culture and language playing a pivotal role in identity and wellbeing,” Edmonds said.

Data from the Pacific Language Strategy revealed 50% of i-Kiribati in New Zealand spoke the language, but the numbers were lower for those under the age of 15.

According to the Census, less than 4000 people from Kiribati live in New Zealand. (File image)

“There is a real push by Kiribati groups around the country to keep increasing these statistics, and continue highlighting the importance of sustaining language and culture for the next generation.”

Kiribati groups across New Zealand have planned in-person and online events focused on learning Tungaru language through cultural practices, storytelling, crafts, dance and music.

Holiday programme providers in South Auckland were incorporating Kiribati Language and Matariki Festival into their schedule.

Schools like Rowandale School in Manurewa celebrated Kiribati Language Week before the term ended.

“Our 2022 Pacific Languages Strategy illustrates that investing in and growing Pacific bilingual and multilingual speakers is hugely beneficial for Aotearoa,” Edmonds said.

“It will help lift educational outcomes, enhance employment and earning opportunities, create cultural connections that improve wellbeing, and build the confidence and identity of our Pacific peoples.”

Government had invested $13.3 million into the strategy to ensure Pacific communities stayed connected, learnt and grew their languages, she said.

“I want to encourage all Kiwis to get behind Kiribati Language Week and learn something new about our Pacific neighbours – such as the greetings Mauri (welcome), Ko rabwa (thank you), and Ti a bo (goodbye),” Barbara Edmonds said.

Kiribati Language Week runs from July 9 to July 15th.