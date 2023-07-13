Matariki: Disabled aspire to achieve inclusion, recognition in Māori New Year

Matariki has become a widely accepted festival across the country. (First published, September 25, 2020.)

Disabled people want to be included in society and recognised for their contributions as Matariki ushers in the Māori New Year.

The cluster of stars will be visible on July 14 and is a time for a reflection and gratitude.

Tania Kingi, the chief executive of the kaupapa Māori disability organisation Te Roopu Waiora, said the theme for Matariki this year is to return.

“[To return] to your whānau, to your hapū, to your rivers, your mountains, and your lands,” she said.

"So we based a lot of our kōrero around how separate the disability community has become over decades, how they've been an isolated population.

"The whole theme for the work that we've been doing is how do we bring our members that have impairments back into the fold."

NEIL DUDDY/Stuff Te Roopu Waiora chief executive Tania Kingi, left, with Molima Molly Pihigia, wants the contributions of disabled people to be recognised in the Māori New Year.

Kingi said disabled people had a different role in Māori society in Aotearoa prior to colonisation and the arrival of Europeans.

She points to the blind god Tāwhirimātea, who in legend created the Matariki star cluster by throwing his eyes into the heavens.

"Although a lot of people now are rediscovering those cultural narratives, still not a lot of people understand that Tāwhirimātea was blind,” she said.

"So, as an atua that had impairments, his position in the Māori disability community is fairly iconic, and he had a contribution to make and so do our communities.

"In the Māori world they're not perceived as having something wrong with them, they're perceived as having differences that should be celebrated."

Kingi has bold aspirations for the Māori disability community heading into the new year.

“What we've been working towards is that goal of recognising whānau that have impairments as contributors to their wider communities,” she said.

“As belonging to their wider communities, as having really important roles to play like a number of our atua who had impairments before colonisation arrived.”

Human rights lawyer and disability advocate Huhana Hickey has multiple sclerosis.

She is unable to spend Matariki with her family in Northland due to a lack of accessible public transport, so will be alone in Tāmaki Makaurau.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Disability advocate Huhana Hickey will be away from her family on Matariki because of inaccessible public transport.

“There’s very limited options for disabled,” she said. “They’ve got to rely on whānau, or rely on drivers and carers and that all costs money.

"There is no way of celebrating it other than making our own celebrations, really, because people don't make it accessible."

Hickey often felt excluded by society because of her disability and said inaccessible public transport had impacted her relationship with whānau.

"You just shut off, because you know you're not going to be included, so I don't get to see the mokopuna, I don't get to participate, and you lose your relationship with your in-laws or with any of your whānau, really,” she said.

"They're my whānau, they've been my whānau for 20 years, but now the relationship is impacted because we can't get out there as often as we want to, or [my wife’s] got to go up alone on the bus."

Hickey wants to see more inclusion for disabled people and Māori in the new year.

“Working together, making changes that include disabled, include our whānau that have disabilities and building all those relationships,” she said.

"Ensuring that we're not excluded, it's simple."