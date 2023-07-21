Whakapapa journey helps choreographer bring Hineahuone to life in Uku – Behind the Canvas

Choreographer Eddie Elliot (Ngāti Maniapoto) talks about his piece of work inspired by Hineahuone, the first woman, who was formed from clay.

Eddie Elliott’s career started when he was a 9-year-old, requesting the same song, over and over, from Āti Awa Toa FM so that he could dance to it in his garage. He even remembers dancing to silence.

“That was my way of speaking, releasing and letting go of everything that I held on to,” says Elliott.

Being brought up with kapa haka, hip hop, contemporary dance and ballet, the way he expresses himself through movement came naturally.

David White/Stuff Eddie Elliott (Ngāti Maniapoto) is a dancer and choreographer who presenting Uku - Behind the Canvas with the New Zealand Dance Company.

Now, in the early stages of his choreography career, he’s worked with Atamira Dance Company, Black Grace, Okareka Dance Company, Auckland Theatre Company and Douglas Wright, but it’s with The New Zealand Dance Company that he’s bringing back his work Uku – Behind the Canvas after a successful premiere last year.

He considers Uku “the birthing of me as a choreographer”.

Uku – Behind the Canvas is inspired by the Māori mythology of Hineahuone, the first woman, created by Tāne-Mahuta from clay. Dancers slather themselves in wet clay through the performance, adding layers of texture and levels of friction to their movement.

The piece explores the power of vulnerability and the strength within a struggle which manifests in the dancers’ movements, says Elliott.

John McDermott/Supplied Uku - Behind the Canvas returns in August with the New Zealand Dance Company's tour of Night Light. The choreography is informed by Māori mythology and uses clay to symbolise the relationship between Hineahuone and Tāne.

“You kind of feel sorry for [the dancers] because it’s all over the floor, and they’re doing all this fast stuff on the ground and running across it.”

He says the clay symbolises the relationship between Hineahuone and Tāne – where we’ve come from and what we will return to.

Elliott’s use of Māori mythology didn’t come until the later stages of the project, when he was exploring his whakapapa. He says the project has been a catalyst for learning about his taha Māori (Māori side).

“If I want to go more into creating as an adult, I need to know who I am first. So I have to go back to my marae and ask, ‘What happened here?’”

John McDermott/Supplied Elliott’s use of Māori mythology came alongside his own journey as he explored his whakapapa.

Elliott (Ngāti Maniapoto) feels lucky to be Māori because of the stories he can access. “I still don’t know who I am as a person, as a creator, but I feel like my culture is my pou [support post], holding me up and making sure I’m OK with where I am as an artist.”

Elliott has been working with First Nations artists from Canada as part of his relationship with Red Sky Performance in Canada as an associate artist, and says he’s found it interesting to learn how they also connect to the land, to people and to water to tell their stories.

He’s also been able to support non-Māori dancers in the company to explore their own whakapapa. “I had to find a way where they can also find where they come from.”

He started this project in 2016 but over a handful of cancellations, he’s looked back at the opportunities to develop the piece of work and the way it’s propelled him to explore his whakapapa and knowledge of te ao Māori.

John McDermott/Supplied Uku returns for its second season with The New Zealand Dance Company’s Night Light tour in August.

Elliott has had to push pause on his reo classes but through dancing and choreographing, is continuing to find his artistic voice alongside his indigenous identity.

“Every work is going to help me in different ways of finding my whakapapa and understanding it.”

Uku – Behind the Canvas will paint the stages of Rotorua, Hamilton and New Plymouth in August as part of The New Zealand Dance Company’s Night Light tour.