Waiata Anthems version captures true essence of song, says Bleeders' Angelo Munro

Punk band Bleeders join new lineup of artists on the latest Waiata Anthems release.

They’ve toured, won a few music awards and lived overseas, but for the first time they are translating one of their songs into te reo Māori.

Punk band Bleeders are part of the latest Waiata Anthems release, translating their song, All That Glitters, first released in 2003.

For lead singer Angelo Munro, hearing his song transformed into te reo Māori was hugely special.

“As members of the band said, when we heard the mix for the first time, we said, this is how the song truly should sound.”

Waiata Anthems Angelo Munro says All That Glitters sounds better in te reo Māori.

After spending much of the early 2000s touring and living overseas, Munro says Bleeders split in 2010 before getting back together in 2018.

By that time, however, the band became more of a part-time project while the members explored other passions and got day-jobs.

Munro’s story is featured in a short documentary produced by Waiata Anthems, charting his experience with the translation while also discussing his work as a probation officer.

He had previously worked in baking and cooking before studying a Bachelor of Social Work four years ago. It ended up landing him the job at Corrections.

“They talk about music and punk music that we play, it's very political. And I just felt like, people like myself with my views, could be an asset to the department and help support people to make change.”

As part of the documentary, Munro talks about his experiences with Hōkai Rangi, the Corrections Māori strategy launched in 2019.

For him, it means being accountable for his actions and ensuring he adapts the way he approaches situations to meet the needs of those he works with.

Waiata Anthems Bleeders are part of the latest Waiata Anthems release.

While the band hasn’t charted in a long while, Munro thinks the team from Waiata Anthems were looking for something outside the pop and hip-hop genres. Bleeders fit the bill.

“We genuinely believe that the reo version exceeds the English version, without a shadow of a doubt,” he says.

“It just sounds more aggressive, sounds more to the point, and I’m passionate about what I’m singing about.”

What makes the reo version especially cool is the fact that it isn’t a literal translation, rather an interpretation capturing the feeling of All That Glitters, Munro says.

“It's about self autonomy, rangatiratanga, about people being who they truly want to be and being able to live out their life and their own worldview.”

The latest batch of waiata from Waiata Anthems is being released throughout this month.