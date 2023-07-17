Fears end to Jobs for Nature funding could stop important conservation mahi in Port Hills

Ngāi Tahu is worried conservation efforts in the Port Hills could stop with the end of Jobs for Nature funding. This is drone footage of the planting dotted up the Ōmaru Stream, Rāpaki.

There are concerns that an end to the Government-funded Jobs for Nature project will hinder a hapū-led project to boost conservation in Banks Peninsula.

Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke at Rāpaki, in partnership with Living Springs and Conservation Volunteers New Zealand, has been carrying out pest eradication and native planting in the hills and valleys above Rāpaki and Living Springs near Christchurch for the past two years.

The $1.19 billion Jobs for Nature programme – which manages funding across multiple government agencies to support 442 projects benefiting the environment – launched in 2020 as part of the Covid-19 recovery package.

While the cost of the national programme drew some criticism soon after its inception, the Ngāti Wheke project’s leader John Kottier says there are concerns about a loss of jobs and momentum in its mahi with funding coming to an end in June 2024.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff John Kottier, left, and planting co-ordinator Dillon Steeples, in the area at Rāpaki being replanted.

Several Jobs for Nature projects had created 820 jobs for Ngāi Tahu whānau across its takiwā (region).

Kottier was worried the progress made in restoring bird life and improving soil and water quality on the ancestral whenua of the hapū – two native reserves in Rāpaki, Living Springs, and nine other locations around the harbour like Mahy’s Peninsula, Purau, Diamond Harbour and Cass Bay – would be lost.

But he welcomed a funding transition strategy designed to stop that happening.

The strategy document aimed to “carry the current momentum forward” and states its objective as transitioning projects beyond the Jobs for Nature funding.

“We have made incredible progress in restoring bird life in those hills.

“There are loads of bellbirds and kererū. No tūī yet, but they will appear in time. The dream is to have weka.”

The Ngāti Wheke-led project had employed 20 people to work in the hills and valleys above Rāpaki and Living Springs. It had been expanded to include partner projects in a bid to scale up and access more funding.

Supplied Native planting near the Summit Rd between Taukahara and RÄpaki.

It was engaging with corporations to help with planting in return for support with corporate marae visits.

If funding could be maintained, Kottier said, the entire project including partners would employ 45 people with potential to expand further through Banks Peninsula.

They hoped to get Predator Free 2050 funding, but it would still leave a two-year gap before it was available, during which time they could not afford to lose their highly trained staff and pest-eradication gains.

There were already many feral cats threatening parts of the peninsula, he said.

The mahi done over two years had had flow-on effects, he said.

The quality of the stream that runs through the marae grounds into Whakaraupō (Lyttelton Harbour) had improved because of the planting in the hills.

“It is all connected. We are eradicating pests and planting natives, which is improving the whenua and waterways, which in turn enhances native wildlife.”

He believed many other projects would also be “biting their fingernails” about how to keep their kaimahi (staff) and maintain conservation outcomes.

“Papatūānuku needs all the help she can get now and it’s our responsibility to keep the momentum going.

“Pest animal control is comparable to weeding a garden: We’ve got to keep chipping away at it, because we all know how quickly the garden fills up with weeds when it’s left to its own devices.”

Supplied Native planting along Åmaru Stream in the hills above RÄpaki.

Other Jobs for Nature-funded projects include three- and four-year projects like braided river restoration and wetland revitalisation.

Ngāi Tahu Papatipu Rūnanga led several projects under the scheme, which has created 820 jobs for whānau.