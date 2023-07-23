K-Pop fans love the music, but worry about cultural appropriation - new study

The "Boy With Luv" singers' extended period of rest and relaxation has officially come to an end. See what the K-Pop group has to say!

As a genre heavy on styling, K-Pop has run into cultural appropriation issues in the past – and now, new research shows it’s an issue weighing on minds of the genre’s fans.

Whether it’s stars wearing dreadlocks, saying the ‘n’ word, or wearing blackface, there’s a long list of transgressions for which fans have held them to account.

In BLACKPINK​’s How You Like That music video, there is a section where Thai singer Lisa performs among Indian and Middle Eastern props and her solo section incorporates Middle Eastern and Indian musical elements to create an edgy, transgressive effect.

Audiences expressed upset when they spotted a statue of a Hindu deity, Ganesha, on the floor of this scene. While the video was edited to replace the statue with a black pot, the record label has not addressed the issue explicitly or apologised.

SCREENSHOT The statue of Hindu deity Ganesha that was placed on the floor as a prop has been replaced with a black pot.

A six-year study led by the University of Auckland’s Dr Yuri Seo and researchers from Monash University and the University of Melbourne has explored the way non-Korean K-Pop fans manage tensions of cultural appropriation.

Seo began exploring K-Pop consumption as an interesting phenomenon of globalisation. “However, when we started talking to K-Pop fans, the issues and concerns about cultural appropriation were brought to our attention,” he said.

“We found that a lot of people worried about whether they (publicly) consumed K-Pop ‘right’ and whether how some K-Pop artists used other cultures was ‘right’. It was fascinating to see how much these fans cared.”

Supplied Dr Yuri Seo is an associate professor of marketing at the University of Auckland Business School.

Seo, along with senior lecturer Angela Cruz and Professor Daiane Scaraboto​, conducted the study between 2017 and 2022, collecting data from interviews, online forums, websites, social media platforms and news media.

Seo said cultural appropriation involved adopting elements from a culture of identity that’s not your own in a way that is harmful, stereotypical, or exploitative.

“What we find interesting in our research, is that people increasingly care about this issue, and want to consume other cultural symbols/ritual/artefacts in a respectful way, but often, and almost always, it is difficult to know what is the right way, and even if there is a right way.”

Yeajin Im is a K-Pop dance teacher and studying for a Bachelor of Dance Studies at the University of Auckland. She also helps record label YG Entertainment with New Zealand visits for auditions.

She was born in Korea but has lived for longer in Aotearoa. “Cultural appropriation has been something a lot of my friends have been concerned about as well,” said Im.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Yeajin Im K-Pop dance teacher at HIT Dance Studios Auckland.

She said she felt cultural appropriation within Korea itself was due to a lack of multiculturalism in the country, and it said it had been “embarrassing” to see K-Pop groups using haka in their stage performances.

“I think they just found it very cool,” said Im. “But I think that is a really good example of how Koreans do need to really explore and research when they are using other cultures and doing it appropriately”.

The neutrality of cultural appropriation is reflected in examples of language, said Im. For example, the word for dreadlocks in Korean, 레게머리, translates to ‘reggae hair’, reflecting a style and genre.

“I think there’s a lack of knowledge of what braiding can actually mean for some black cultures.”

Mairātea Mohi grew up in Rotorua where Korean friends and their parents looked after her and taught her Korean. “K-Pop is the reason I’m here at the Auckland University right now,” said the Asian studies student.

Mohi also studied in Korea for three months. “When I was in Korea, I was often the first brown person [people had] actually seen”.

She felt like she had to hold herself a certain way. “I felt like I had to be smiley and nice, just so I could represent all other Māori and brown people.”

Supplied Mairātea Mohi often felt like the only brown person people had ever seen when she was studying in Korea.

Regarding cultural appropriation, Mohi reflected: “In our highly globalised and connected age, it’s inevitable that we’ll be borrowing from each other, but I just think it can be done respectfully.”

She referred to the sampling of haka in NCT 127’s video as “an inauthentic version of trying to adapt other culture”.

“More research could have been done, and more hapū involvment could have been done.”

Supplied Fine Lavoni Koloamatangi is a doctoral candidate at the University of Auckland researching K-Pop visual culture.

Fine Lavoni Koloamatangi is a doctoral candidate at the University of Auckland researching K-Pop visual culture.

She was drawn into K-Pop 15 years ago because of its familiarity with hip hop and R’n’B sounds. “Then I found out some of my Pacific friends were also K-Pop fans [who] helped me to nurture that interest as well.”

In the early days of her fandom, “cultural appropriation would have gotten through without anyone really saying anything... As soon as it kind of hit outside Asia, I think that’s when people started to notice it.”

Koloamatangi suggested that the Korean perspective of cultural appropriation was not the same as a Western perspective.

“From Korea and maybe other Asian cultures, the way they see cultural appropriation is probably more appreciation... It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not appropriation, it just means that we need to change the way we think about it.”

Seo said “there has been a shift in terms of the social discourse around how we view the consumption of other cultures and there were a lot of discussions about where to draw the line between appreciating K-Pop and appropriating Korean culture.”

He suggested some questions that could be asked when incorporating elements of another culture: