US-China competition: White House sending defence chief to the Pacific

US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III, right, shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu, left, at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's annual defence and security forum, in Singapore on June 2, 2023.

Two months after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the Pacific, the United States is sending its top defence official to the region as it competes with China for influence.

Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III will visit Papua New Guinea and Australia next week, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.

Austin's tour follows China’s special envoy to the Pacific, Qian Bo, holding talks with Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, who is also chair of the Pacific Islands Forum.

During Blinken's visit to meet leaders at the India-Pacific summit in Port Moresby on May 22, he signed a security agreement with PNG Prime Minister James Marape.

The US State Department said the deal provided a framework to help improve security co-operation, enhance the capacity of PNG's defence force and increase regional stability.

Qian and his delegation also met with Cook Islands' associate Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Tingika Elikana, and special envoy to the forum, Tepaeru Herrmann.

It comes after the US announced its new Pacific strategy aimed to increase engagement in the region.

Qian’s office said his visit aimed to strengthen China's relations with the forum, of which New Zealand is a member, and to demonstrate his government's commitment to addressing regional concerns and maintaining diplomatic ties.

China secured several agreements with the Solomon Islands during Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's visit to Beijing last week.

One of the deals included police co-operation which would see Chinese security personnel in the Solomons' capital Honiara until 2025.

In April 2022, Sogavare signed a security pact with China allowing him to call on Beijing at any time for assistance.

Last week's policing implementation plan and comprehensive strategic partnership have Aotearoa, Australia and the US concerned.

New Zealand is calling on China and the Solomons to reveal details of the new deal.

"The lack of transparency on the policing implementation plan is concerning," a spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

The US and its allies – New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Britain – formed Partners in the Blue Pacific in June to counter China's push in the region.

Pacific Islands Forum Pacific leaders at the Biden Summit in Washington in September 2022.

In September 2022, President Joe Biden hosted Pacific Islands Forum leaders at the White House – the first US summit with PIF members – where the US leader promised “substantial” funding to the island nations.

Biden pledged NZ$8.4 million for the Resilient Blue Economies programme to support sustainable fisheries, agriculture and tourism in the Pacific.

The assistance is part of Washington’s aid and development commitments of NZ$1.4 billion, with $1b of the Economic Assistance Agreement, to be spread over 10 years and much of it for the South Pacific Tuna Treaty.

In PNG, Austin will meet with Marape, Minister for Defence Win Bakri Daki, and senior defence officials Hari John Akipe and Major-General Mark Goina.

Austin will become the first US defence chief to visit PNG, and discussions are expected to focus on the next steps of the May pact.

"The US-PNG Defense Co-operation Agreement (DCA) reflects our partnership and our shared values as Pacific countries, the importance of ensuring the security and prosperity of the region, and our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the Department of Defence said.

From PNG, Austin will travel to Australia to meet with his counterpart and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and other government leaders.

Austin and Marles will also join Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong at the 33rd Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) in Canberra.

Austin will also visit American and Australian soldiers participating in the Exercise Talisman Sabre, the US’ largest military exercise with Australia.