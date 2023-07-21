Solomon Islands wants its own armed forces, PM reveals after China visit

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, accompanied by his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang, reviews an honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on October 9, 2019. Sogavare announced this week his government’s intentions to create the Solomons defence forces.

While New Zealand has not received a request to assist the Solomon Islands to establish its own military forces, the Government says it will continue to commit to stronger economic and security ties with the Pacific nation.

Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare announced this week his country’s ambition to create its own defence force due to an “inadequately resourced police force”.

Sogavare was in Beijing last week and signed several agreements including a policing implementation plan which would see Chinese security personnel in Honiara until 2025.

It is not clear if the plan to create armed forces in the Solomons was discussed during Sogavare’s visit, but he said “China is responding” to his country's security needs.

Sogavare said over the years, his country has had to rely on foreign police and military during its internal crisis, and referred to last December’s political unrest in the capital.

“The time has come for the Solomon Islands to empower its police force, invest in stability, and break the dependence it has on external security arrangements,” he told journalists in Honiara after returning from China.

Hipkins shook hands with Xi Jinping on his first visit to China as prime minister last month.

China and the US have been in a geopolitical power struggle for influence in the Pacific in the past two decades.

On Friday, the White House announced US President Joe Biden would host a second summit with Pacific leaders in September.

US official Joseph Yun said the summit was expected to take place around the UN General Assembly meetings in New York.

Biden, who hosted Pacific leaders in Washington DC last year, had cancelled a visit to Papua New Guinea in May due to the domestic debt ceiling crisis.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III will travel to PNG and Australia next week and will join Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the US-Australia Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) in Canberra.

French President Emmanuel Macron will also visit Vanuatu next week.

Only five out of the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum have their own defence forces – New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, PNG and Tonga.

Sogavare had also secured a security deal with China last year, allowing him to call on Beijing at any time for assistance.

Getty Images US President Joe Biden and PNG Prime Minister James Marape. Both countries secured defence and surveillance agreements in May.

New Zealand stands ready to assist the Solomons, with a spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta saying existing regional security mechanisms and Pacific policing partnerships had served the region well.

“This has been seen most recently through the rapid and effective support provided by Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea through the Solomon Islands International Assistance Force (SIAF).

“Our shared regional security is underpinned by the commitment to a family-first approach to security, as agreed by Pacific Islands Forum Leaders.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to doing our part, and has a long-standing partnership with the Solomon Islands, which includes policing and security co-operation, among a range of other sectors.

“New Zealand has not received a request from the Solomon Islands government to support the establishment of a military.”

Australia said as a major security partner, it was keen to assist the Solomons to develop their defence forces.

Australia’s Foreign Ministry has not responded to our queries, but Defence Minister Richard Marles told the ABC earlier this week that “it is clearly a decision for the Solomon Islands”.

“Vanuatu is also thinking about moving down this path as well. Vanuatu has signed but not ratified a security treaty with Australia.”

Supplied New Zealand's Foreign Minster Nanaia Mahuta meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC in February 2022. Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III will visit the Pacific next week, the White House said on Wednesday.

Security partnerships in the Pacific have come under scrutiny, but the recent China-Solomons’ police pact has the US and its allies concerned.

New Zealand said Pacific island nations and organisations were “facing pressures” from a more assertive China, and the Pacific Islands Forum should continue to prioritise the security of its member states.

The Government urged both Beijing and Honiara to reveal details of the latest agreement.

“The lack of transparency on the policing implementation plan is concerning,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement.

Australia has also condemned the deal, with Foreign Minister Penny Wood warning the latest development would invite further regional contest.

She said the forum, which the Solomons is a member of, had agreed to turn to their Pacific family first for security.

But Sogavare criticised New Zealand, Australia and the US for condemning his policing pact with China, saying “this is nothing but interference by foreign states into the internal affairs of the Solomon Islands”.

Sogavare said China had offered to provide budget support and “nothing” could stop him asking Beijing for help.