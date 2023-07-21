Discrimination and trauma contributing to psychosis risk in Māori – study

Episode 3 of Post Trauma explores the social and institutional roadblocks to healing.

In New Zealand, Māori are greatly over-represented in people experiencing early psychosis but little has been known about why – until now.

A new study from Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington looked at whether systemic stressors like trauma, discrimination, and financial adversity might explain the disparity, as well as how the experience may differ across cultures.

Dr Rebecca Grattan, a registered clinical psychologist and lecturer in psychology at the university’s School of Psychology, who led the study, said the research suggested that systemic issues such as discrimination and trauma, alongside cultural differences, contributed to the way early psychosis symptoms are experienced by Māori.

“In order to best support people experiencing early psychosis, we need to understand the ‘why’ and aim preventative efforts at targeting that.”

She said past work tended to only highlight the disparity, rather than trying to understand it.

Latest population estimates suggest more than 17% of Aotearoa’s population identify as Māori, yet are overrepresented in the 40% of those presenting with first-episode psychosis.

Victoria University of Wellington/Supplied Dr Rebecca Grattan, registered clinical psychologist and lecturer in psychology at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington.

Grattan’s study surveyed 466 18- to 30-year-olds in Aotearoa and compared the responses of Māori and non-Māori participants, measuring childhood trauma, discrimination, financial adversity, and psychotic-like experiences (PLEs).

“Māori reported experiencing more PLEs than non-Māori as expected, but when we controlled for systemic factors such as trauma, discrimination, and financial stress, this relationship was eliminated. This suggests that Māori are more likely to experience psychotic-like experiences as a direct result of these factors.

“This would mean that managing these systemic issues at a community level is likely to reduce psychosis and psychosis-related distress for Māori.”

Grattan said the study showed that Māori were also more likely to report that the PLEs were a positive experience – a reminder, she says, that measurement of psychosis risk for Māori is highly nuanced.

Disability advocate and lawyer Dr Huhana Hickey is matakite, which she says is a wairua atua gift (spiritual gift) that she’s always had but didn’t understand until she met her first mother.

“I thought I was hearing voices, but she helped me understand why I saw my tīpuna [ancestors] before I knew my whānau,” Hickey said.

“While some Māori may have a psychosis or develop schizophrenia in the sense that we understand it, there are also those who see or hear things that are of a spiritual nature and go beyond what the Pākehā world can understand.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Huhana Hickey says that symptoms of psychosis or schizophrenia aren’t necessarily a psychiatric issue in te ao Māori.

“What Pākehā see as a psychosis or schizophrenia, we see it in a wairua [spiritual] sense, and it’s not necessarily a psychiatric issue,” Hickey said. “We don’t medicalise it in the same way.”

Dr Hinemoa Elder, a child and adolescent psychiatrist who focuses on the development of tikanga-centred approaches to care and intervention, said that matakite and wairua experiences can overlap with Western understandings of psychosis.

Grattan said that “Māori cultural factors and traditions could likely reduce distress surrounding psychotic experiences, supporting the importance of culturally appropriate care that acknowledges and champions their cultural worldviews and values.

“Further research is needed to better understand how this resilience might impact ongoing risk and be promoted within therapeutic settings to improve outcomes for Māori.”

She aims to use this research as a starting point to develop a New Zealand-specific model of early intervention for psychosis.

“Australia, the UK, and the US all have country-specific models they follow, but here we tend to just adapt international models, which don’t account for our unique sociocultural issues and strengths.

“I’m currently working alongside the New Zealand Early Intervention in Psychosis Society to build this New Zealand model – my next step is to meet with communities impacted by psychosis and work together to develop the model.”