NZ, US caution citizens in Fiji amid rising crime and coup claims

New Zealand and the United States are urging their citizens in Fiji to avoid certain areas in Suva as the government moves to assure visitors “Fiji is safe and there will be no coup”.

Most Kiwis travel overseas between June and August to escape the winter.

Fiji is among the most popular international destinations for New Zealanders during this time, with Australia the firm favourite.

Kiwis travelling to Fiji have been urged to “exercise increased caution”.

Air New Zealand said in June that more than 230,000 customers had booked to travel internationally with the airline during the school holidays from July 1-16.

However, it said travel during this period last year suffered “horrendous” queues, stressed staff and many delayed and cancelled flights, largely due to Covid-related staff shortages and sick leave.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka talks of the county's relationship with New Zealand, and how he's reviewing Fiji's rejection of the PACER Plus trade agreement the New Zealand supports. Rabuka was in Wellington on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Friday afternoon it regularly reviewed all travel advisories to ensure they remained current and included information that helped New Zealanders while travelling abroad, especially to popular destinations like Fiji.

“New Zealand’s SafeTravel advisory for Fiji includes a range of information for travellers, including in relation to the risk of crime in Suva and other urban areas.

“We continue to encourage all New Zealanders travelling overseas to register on SafeTravel,” an Mfat spokesperson said in a statement.

Fiji’s government has called on the public to “stay safe and be calm”, with Police Minister Pio Tikoduadua confirming security would be beefed up to curb the rising crime rate in the country.

In an advisory posted on its website earlier this week, the US Embassy urged its citizens to avoid travelling in certain areas of Suva due to a rise in crime.

The alert said most crimes were “opportunistic” and advised travellers unfamiliar with the city to “ask hotel staff for help to avoid potentially dangerous spots”, recommending door-to-door transportation.

“Several assaults and robberies have occurred in the bar and nightclub district of downtown Suva, the waterfront or seawall area as well as on Victoria Parade.

“Violent robberies and assaults continue to occur in the Suva Forest Park.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Fiji army commander Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai has rejected speculation circulating on social media that a coup is looming.

“Reports of sexual assault against female tourists have increased, and visitors are advised not to walk alone after dark and to avoid isolated and deserted areas in the capital.”

Former prime minister Frank Bainimarama and his police chief Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho both appeared in court on Monday, facing charges of perverting the course of justice and abuse of office. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, Fiji’s military commander Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai dismissed any suggestions circulating on social media that a coup was looming.

His comments came after unofficial leaked documents accused the coalition government of misinterpreting the 2013 Constitution and called for the military to intervene.

Local media reported Kalouniwai had assured the military would “continue to abide by the law, and will also respect the decision of the people who voted for the government”.

Fiji has had four military coups since independence in October 1970.

The first takeover in 1987 was led by then military chief Sitiveni Rabuka, who came to power in December last year.

Speaking at a provincial council meeting near Suva this week, Rabuka said there was no political instability and an “open investigation” had been launched into the "unsigned documents" circulating online.

“Our security environment is stable and our criminal front is controllable. I want to assure the public that under our watch, we will ensure those who are implicated in this [unsigned documents] will be taken to task if they are caught.”