The 18th-century dance opera set in a South Auckland garage

Gluck's Orpheus and Eurydice is reimagined through the eyes of director and choreographer Neil Ieremia.

For Neil Ieremia, part of being a young man is knowing how to connect with feminine power.

It’s one of the many concepts behind the choreographer’s upcoming adaptation of Orpheus and Eurydice, which will see the 18th-century dance opera reimagined in a Pasifika context.

“Opera is a very Eurocentric form,” the founder of acclaimed Pacific dance company Black Grace tells the Sunday Star-Times. “But when I think about it in relation to Pasifika culture, singing is an enormous part of our history and culture.

Supplied Samson Setu plays Orpheus in NZ Opera and Black Grace production of (m)Orpheus.

David White/Stuff Neil Ieremia, choreographer and founder of Black Grace, is bringing his storytelling style to opera.

“We sing all the time. We just haven’t formalised it like that, and we tell stories through our songs.”

Initially, Ieremia wasn’t interested in directing a production of Orpheus. “But then I thought about it from a different perspective, and it made real sense to me.”

A full Māori and Pasifika cast from New Zealand Opera and Black Grace will tell the story of (m)Orpheus, a twist on the classic tale.

Andi Crown/Stuff A full Māori and Pasifika cast will retell the story of Orpheus and Eurydice through a Pasifika lens.

The cast is lead by Samson Setu (Sāmoa), Deborah Wai Kapohe (Te Ātihaunui-ā-Papārangi, Te Aitanga-ā-Māhaki, Ngāti Rua) and Madison Nonoa (Sāmoa, Niue).

In the original Greek tragedy, the gods agree to let the grieving Orpheus rescue his wife, Eurydice, from the underworld. But Orpheus breaks the caveat that he must lead her out without turning to look back at her, and resultingly loses Eurydice.

Meanwhile, (m)Orpheus takes the idea of transgressing to the underworld and guiding less literally.

Andi Crown/Stuff Samson Setu plays (m)Orpheus who traverses the underworld recover his femininity.

Setu, who plays the protagonist, will guide us through a young man’s journey to recover the finer, feminine side of himself he has lost. That femininity is represented by Eurydice.

And so (m)Orpheus’ journey starts in a South Auckland garage in a dislocated future where Pacific ceremonies and traditions are still honoured.

For Ieremia, the garage represents many things. “We had parties in there and my sister’s 21st. The boys would hang out there, and I used to roller-skate around it.

“We did painting, played music, and learnt instruments,” says Ieremia. “So that became important to us as a place to situate the work or to place this piece before he descends into these caves and into the underworld.”

Ieremia wants to challenge the idea that “if you’re located in that building in South Auckland ... you are instantly thought of as a criminal or someone who couldn’t possibly have anything really valuable to offer to society”.

Andi Crown/Supplied Deborah Wai Kapohe plays Eurydice, who represents the young man’s femininity.

Ieremia’s work is highly physical, rich in storytelling traditions of the South Pacific, drawing on his Sāmoan heritage and melding it with Māori and Western influences.

From the fala that line the floor, to the sasa and siva in the choreography, the distant tale of Orpheus and Eurydice is made to feel familiar and homely.

The original score by Gluck has been re-orchestrated by composer Gareth Farr, propelling the opera to a new time and place.

Andi Crown/Supplied Gluck’s work was a landmark in operatic history, and its reimagining in (m)Orpheus will, again, shake up the opera scene.

“(m)Orpheus embodies the exquisite collision of dance and opera, and will be visually stunning and sound beautiful,” Ieremia says.

“There’s such a richness here of divergent cultures and views and thoughts and ideas and belief systems.”

Ieremia wants the local arts industry to “get over ourselves as a young nation and start to really value our own expression and the way that innovation exists here.

“We’ve taken cues from Europe for a very long time... We have to be brave enough to really back ourselves.”

(m)Orpheus will open at Auckland’s ASB Waterfront Theatre from September 6, and Wellington’s Opera House from September 20. Tickets available at nzopera.com.