Pōwhiri welcomes new advocates to Mana Mokopuna, the new Children and Young People's Commission

Six children’s commissioners were welcomed to Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission in a pōwhiri led by Te Ara Whānui Kura Kaupapa Māori o ngā Kōhanga Reo o Te Awakairangi at Waiwhetū Marae in Lower Hutt on Thursday.

The event formally acknowledged the new commission established on July 1 to ensure the voices of children and young people are heard, and their rights upheld, with greater and more diverse representation at the table, while recognising the work of former children’s commissioners.

Children’s Commissioner since 2021, Judge Frances Eivers is now Chief Children’s Commissioner and board chairperson. She spoke of her vision for the new structure, and the importance of the name Mana Mokopuna.

“It isn’t just a name for us. The best life for all our mokopuna is to ensure that their whānau are embraced in a way that our mokopuna can be loved,” she said.

Screenshot/Stuff Chief Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers heads a new team of Mana Mokopuna commissioners.

The Children and Young People’s Commission Board also includes child rights advocate Dr Claire Achmad, Independent Children's Monitor chairperson Donna Matahaere-Atariki, clinical psychology researcher Dr Julie Wharewera-Mika, Pacific and youth advocate Josiah Tualamali’i and director of Spectrum Care Ronelle Baker.

Reviews over the years have shown the care system failed to achieve the outcomes for children, young people and families that New Zealanders expect.

The Mana Mokopuna approach is based on an explicit expectation that those working with mokopuna Māori in the care and protection, youth justice and mental health systems, will enable and support positive connections with their whakapapa.

Developed as a framework to monitor youth justice residences, it has extended to a lens for the way the commission works, upholding each child’s mana while seeing them in the context of their whānau and community.

Screenshot/Stuff Peggy Luke-Ngaheke challenges the commissioners to ensure they use the kupu Māori with integrity.

At the beginning of the pōwhiri, Peggy Luke-Ngaheke, manager of the Te Āti Awa marae, laid down some wero to the commissioners.

“Your business – you commissioners – is to look after not only our children, all children,” she said.

“My challenge to you is this. If you’re going to use our language, then make sure it sticks,” she said, referring to the word, mokopuna.

Eivers reassured the kuia: “Mana Mokopuna has been our baby for a very long time.”

She promised Luke-Ngaheke that “the meaning of that word is definitely carried out in everything we do for our mokopuna”.

Getty Images Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni. (File photo)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni spoke of her aspirations for the new commission, while acknowledging the opposition to the change.

“We are welcoming a board of exceptional commissioners, who share the same kaupapa as all of us here today. That being, we want Aotearoa to be the best place in the world to be a child.

Sepuloni said: “The 2018 Beatie Report highlighted that the system of oversight needed to be strengthened.

“The establishment of the commission through the Children and Young Persons Commission Act 2022 alongside the oversight of the Oranga Tamariki System Act 2022 completes the system steps necessary to strengthen monitoring, complaints, processes and advocacy for our children and young people.”

She said the changes made have not been without controversy. “I accept and acknowledge why that is the case.

Screenshot/Stuff The new commissioners of Mana Mokopuna were welcomed at Whaiwhetū Marae in Lower Hutt on Thursday.

“The cumulative impact of a system that has failed our children over decades has heightened distrust and emotion with regards to whether or not the changes that are being proposed can even make a difference.

“I believe now that the system provides a strengthened structure that will help New Zealand avoid the errors of the past.”

Minister for Youth Willow-Jean Prime echoed the hopes for a strengthened advocacy system, and one that amplifies the voice of mokopuna.

“Our job is to ensure that we are creating those spaces for our tamariki to have a voice in the mahi that we are doing which is about them, us, and our futures. I am confident that will happen, through our wonderful commissioners we have here and our collective goal.”