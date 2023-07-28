Injury forces Fiji's PM to call off bilaterals with Chinese President Xi

Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announces he will not be going to China, just hours after suffering a fall at his office in Suva on Tuesday.

Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has cancelled a visit to China this weekend after suffering an injury at his office complex in Suva.

In a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, just hours after the incident, Rabuka said he tripped and hurt his head.

“I was looking at my mobile phone and trying to walk up the steps and I tripped and hurt my head.

“I don’t know whether my head is hurt more than the door, or the door hurt more than my head.”

Rabuka said he had a dressing applied to the wound, and “the doctor has asked me to come back for a review on Friday”.

The prime minister’s announcement came hours after China's embassy in Suva had formally announced his trip.

The surprise development also came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in the region.

Blinken met with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta in Wellington on Thursday to discuss regional security and co-operation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka talks of the county's relationship with New Zealand, and how he's reviewing Fiji's rejection of the PACER Plus trade agreement the New Zealand supports. Rabuka was in Wellington on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Blinken told a media conference the “door is very much open” for New Zealand to join non-nuclear aspects of the Aukus defence pact, and Mahuta confirmed it’s being considered.

Aukus is the $400 billion trilateral security agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom and US – formalised in San Diego, California, in March – which will provide a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia by the mid-2050s.

President Joe Biden’s top diplomat was in Tonga on Wednesday to dedicate the new US embassy in Nukua’lofa, and Blinken used the occasion to criticise China’s militarisation of the Pacific, calling the move “economic coercion”.

He also warned of China's “problematic behaviour” and condemned the security pacts Beijing had signed with the Solomon Islands, allowing Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to call on the Chinese at any time for defence and police assistance.

Austin, who formalised the US-Papua New Guinea security pact that was signed in May, announced the deployment of a US coast guard ship to PNG after holding talks with Prime Minister James Marape in Port Moresby.

In his first visit to the Pacific nation, Austin said the US was not seeking a permanent base in PNG, but that “Washington’s goal is to strengthen the country’s ability to defend itself and protect its interests”.

Macron, on a historic visit to French territory New Caledonia, Vanuatu and PNG, denounced what he called “new imperialism” in the region.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives to a pōwhiri in the Beehive and meets with Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

After sampling the local kava, Macron warned of threats to sovereignty of “smallest” states amid the US-China power struggle.

As for Rabuka’s visit to China, the Fijian leader was scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for bilateral talks and attend the opening of the World University Games in Chengdu, southwest of the capital Beijing.

The visit would have been Rabuka’s first since he came to power in December. A month later, he promised to scrap the police co-operation agreement with China.

Rabuka also restored some of Taiwan’s diplomatic privileges and its old title as the Trade Mission of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Chinese diplomats were also frustrated when Rabuka declined to meet with Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu when he visited Fiji in April.

Ma instead met with the speaker of Fiji’s parliament and high chief Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu and senior government officials.

But last month, Rabuka downgraded the title of the Taipei mission, withdrawing the diplomatic privileges to Taiwanese officials – a move seen to slightly warm relations between Suva and Beijing.

Vanuatu government French President Emmanuel Macron is greeted by Vanuatu tribal leaders during his historic visit to Port Vila on Thursday.

While China remained a vital economic and development partner for Fiji, Rabuka said both countries had different political systems and values.

He said there was no need for Chinese security personnel to continue working in Fiji’s police force.

A 2011 agreement had allowed Fijian police officers to undergo training in China and Chinese officers being deployed to Fiji on attachment programmes for up to six months.

In September 2021, a Chinese police liaison officer was appointed to be based in Fiji.

But Rabuka said there was “no need for us to continue, our systems are different. Our system of democracy and justice is different, so we will go back to those that have similar systems with us.”

He said security officials from other countries like New Zealand and Australia could stay because their systems were similar to Fiji’s.

The PM said he had informed China that he would not be able to make the trip. “I hope that I will be able to honour other invitations. I’m sure there will be a lot of speculation but nothing to worry about.”

The Chinese Embassy in Suva said in a statement that Ambassador Zhou Jian had conveyed his government’s “sincere regards” to Rabuka and wished the Fijian leader a speedy recovery.

No date has been set on Rabuka’s delayed visit to China.