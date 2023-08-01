Te reo Māori celebrates 36 years as an official language

The first thing the inaugural board of the Māori Language Commission did when they met was change their name to a Māori one. From left: Dr Ray Harlow, Tā Timoti Kāretu, Tā Kīngi Matutaera Īhaka, Koro Wētere, Kāterina Te Heikōkō Mataira and Anita Moke.

Tuesday marked 36 years since the Māori Language Act came into being making te reo Māori an official language of Aotearoa New Zealand.

It was almost 15 years after Ngā Tamatoa presented a 30,000-signature petition to Parliament calling for te reo Māori to be taught in schools, that the bill, introduced by then Māori Affairs minister Koro Wētere, became the Māori Language Act 1987.

The act gave people the right to speak Māori in certain legal proceedings, to establish the Māori Language Commission, and enabled the granting of certificates of competency in the Māori language.

The first thing the board of the Māori Language Commission did when it met for the first time was to change its name to a Māori one: Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

Tā Tīmoti Kāretu was appointed the first chair and tasked with building a team to get the commission off the ground.

Kāretu said the minister of Māori Affairs at the time, Wētere, approached him in March of that year to establish the organisation. The job would take three years and would require him to take leave from the University of Waikato. Kāretu ended up staying in the role for 12 years.

THE AUCKLAND STAR/STUFF ARCHIVE Ngā Tamatoa and other supporters of the Māori language, deliver the 1972 petition to Parliament, led by kaumātua Te Ouenuku Rene.

One of his many responsibilities was to raise the profile of the language and insist upon standards of good, correct language. Kāretu took it upon himself to breathe new life into terms and phrases that were considered to be obsolete.

Kāretu, Kāterina Te Heikōkō Mataira, Anita Moke, Tā Kīngi Matutaera Īhaka and Dr Ray Harlow became the first board members and, with a shared dislike of the original name, decided to come up with one that best represented te iwi Māori.

“That name was too Pākehā and dull,” said Kāretu.

Kāretu credits Īhaka for the new name. Taura means rope and whiri means to plait or twist.

“The rope [taura] that binds us all together is our language – a rope that is woven by each tribe to be strong forevermore.”

Following on from the Māori Language Act was the 1989 Broadcasting Act which established what is now known as Te Māngai Pāho, and the 1989 Education Act which recognised kura kaupapa Māori as educational institutions.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Stuff reporter Joel Maxwell, who spoke only te reo Māori for the month of September, heads out to kōrero with people in Pōneke.

Today, several te reo Māori milestones have created impactful change in communities, organisations, businesses and by individuals.

In 2020, Te Taura Whiri launched Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori, intending to have 1 million people speak te reo Māori during Māori Language Week.

This year, Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori is back, and people are encouraged to sign up and take part in the Māori Language Moment again. New Zealanders have 44 days to prepare and are encouraged to be one in a million speaking te reo Māori during Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.