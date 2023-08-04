NZ study to explore traditional kava use in trauma treatment

From top left, Kava plantation in Fiji, the harvested root is dried ready for grinding into powder and then mixed with water using a filter cloth.

Pacific researchers at the University of Waikato will explore the therapeutic potential of traditional kava use in trauma patients.

Clinical trials will begin as early as next year to study kava as an alternate treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

The World Health Organisation has recognised high levels of PTSD in Aotearoa, including a significant burden on people, healthcare systems and economies around the world.

Dr Apo Aporosa and Dr Sione Vaka will co-lead the three-year project, which received a grant of close to $1 million from the Health Research Council in June.

Kava has many traditional names, but all relate to the Piper methysticum plant, and consumed when mixed with water.

The drink is an earthy-tasting ground root, which numbs muscles. It has been used to treat anxiety and stress.

Many countries and regions have a traditional drink. In the Pacific Islands, it's kava. This mildly sedative brew is in short supply and prices are at record levels. Al-Jazeera's Tarek Bazley reports. (Video first published November 3, 2022)

The Pacific's favourite bitter elixir has also been widely used across the region, among its diaspora for centuries.

Now, researchers from Waikato University’s Huataki Waiora School of Health will delve into kava and its use in traditional settings as a way to help people with PTSD.

The trials will also focus on first responders, Corrections staff and military personnel, said Aporosa, a former soldier and police officer who left the force due to PTSD.

Aporosa said his experience of PTSD from his work as a soldier and police officer led him to academia, “to research more effective methods for addressing trauma”.

It was also within his own Fijian culture that he began to realise the potential of kava as a treatment for trauma.

“I was a soldier, then left and joined the police force. But I had to leave the force with PTSD, so this study is personal, it’s about taking what I have experienced and learned to help others.

“New Zealand mirrors global concerns regarding trauma, with 10% of people experiencing PTSD in their lifetime,” he said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Kava has ancient history among Polynesians.

“Alarming are the statistics among our first responders police, firefighters, and paramedics where New Zealand Police have reported that half of serving officers have significant PTSD symptoms.

Aporosa warned the prevalence of PTSD in post-combat soldiers was an “epidemic”.

“Every highly experienced first responder, who resigns due to PTSD, takes with them the needed experience and specialist knowledge.

“It’s particularly unjust that those who protect and serve us are often left with a lifelong legacy of PTSD.

“We know many Western psychiatric treatments for severe PTSD, particularly the use of medications, have limited long-term effects.

“This has led to international calls to identify new and innovative therapeutic approaches.”

Aporosa won a Fulbright Scholarship in 2022 to investigate the use of kava with returning soldiers, extending the work he had done with Fijians in the British Army.

Fiji government In Fijian tradition, kava is served to chiefs during the i-sevusevu welcome ceremony.

He said reaching the clinical trial stage was momentous, and an important step towards having traditional kava-use settings recognised as trauma therapy.

The study takes a unique approach, Aporosa said, as participants engage in talanoa, hui, that underpin gatherings and socialisation for Pacific people.

“Kava is arguably our [Pacific] most dominant icon of identity, and it has mana. It relaxes the body with minimal impact on cognitive function and mental clarity.

“It appears kava’s relaxing effects facilitate quality discussion and help mitigate common avoidance behaviours linked to PTSD – the need to avoid or run away from the uncomfortable feelings associated with discussing traumatic events.

“The associated talk around the kava bowl then provides a safe and comfortable forum to unpack that trauma.

“A lot of PTSD therapy is done one-on-one with a therapist. Our approach is group-based and underpinned by Pacific traditional knowledge and values.”

Participants are selected based on their trauma clinical diagnosis and will be assigned to three groups of 20.

The research team includes clinical psychologists Dr Julia Ioane, Dr Chris Murray and Dr Jan Prosser and PhD student Anau Mesui-Henry, who joins Waikato University early next year.