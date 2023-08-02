Deep sea mining threat remains despite delay, New Zealand warns

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer launches into attack on Labour for voting down her bill that would ban seabed mining. (Video first published May 10, 2023.)

While there is “no green light” for deep sea mining to go ahead, a threat remains on the drilling of minerals in the ocean seabed, the Government warns.

Separate meetings of the International Seabed Authority ended in Jamaica last week with companies failing to get an immediate approval to start mining the sea floor for metals that could be used in the energy transition.

Operations have been pushed back to at least next year after meetings of the United Nations-backed regulator could not agree on how the industry would be regulated.

But New Zealand said there was still a chance an application for deep sea mining could be submitted before a Mining Code was finalised.

“Our position remains that mining should not take place in areas beyond national jurisdiction,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) said on Tuesday.

In May, a call for the first reading of Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer's bill banning seabed mining altogether was voted down in Parliament.

Labour, National and ACT turned in 106 votes against the Prohibition on Seabed Mining Legislation Amendment Bill. The Green Party, Te Pāti Māori and independent MPs Elizabeth Kerekere and Meka Whaitiri made up the 13 votes in favour.

Marten van Dijl/Greenpeace Victor Pickering, a Greenpeace International activist from Fiji, in front of the Maersk Launcher, a ship chartered by DeepGreen, one of the companies spearheading the drive to mine the sea floor.

A select committee inquiry was set up to investigate industry practices, examine the potential benefits and risks of seabed mining in New Zealand, and whether changes were required.

The Environment Ministry said on Monday that submissions had closed on June 23, with oral submissions presented on July 13.

“The submissions are available on the Parliament website. The report hasn’t been released on the site.”

In 2021, Nauru triggered a two-year deadline requiring the ISA Council to negotiate a code to govern deepsea mining in areas beyond national jurisdiction by July 9, 2023.

This deadline was not met, with further work required before the code could be finalised.

“The ISA Council adopted a decision to continue working on the Mining Code, and it agreed to continue discussing what should happen if a mining application is submitted before the code is finalised,” an Mfat spokesperson said.

“Aotearoa New Zealand was represented at both meetings in Kingston, and advocated in support of a conditional moratorium on deepsea mining until a Mining Code can be agreed that ensures the effective protection of the marine environment, as required by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“Aotearoa New Zealand is one of 168 members of the ISA Assembly, but is not one of the 36 members of the ISA Council. However, we have been attending their meetings given the importance of the discussions taking place.”

NGOs and ocean experts also warned the delay kept open a legal loophole that could allow commercial operations to begin next year.

ISA The Council of the International Seabed Authority meeting in Jamaica on July 28, 2023.

Worldwide Fund for Nature said most states felt very uneasy about a licence being granted before the regulations were in place, and that not enough scientific research was done to ensure the protection of the marine environment.

“At the heart of the debate is the two-year rule, which is the ISA Council must consider and provisionally approve applications two years after they are submitted, whether it has finalised regulations or not.”

Deep sea miner The Metals Company said in a statement that it was “disappointed” that ISA had failed to complete regulations on time, but it was confident mining would begin soon.

“It is now a question of when rather than if commercial-scale nodule collection will begin. The finish line is now within sight, and we look forward to the consolidated regulatory text at the next meeting in November.”

Greenpeace Aotearoa said not enough research had been done into the industry, including its impact on wildlife, and that “the cost of remediation could far eclipse any advantage reaped by obtaining the metals.

“Opposition to deep sea mining within the ISA is mounting, with more than 20 governments now calling for a pause,” campaigner James Hita said.

“The movement to protect the ocean from deep sea mining has grown so strong now that even in the historically pro-mining stronghold of the ISA, it’s becoming clear that business as usual is over.

“It’s clear that most governments do not want their legacy to be green-lighting more ocean destruction, and it’s clear that people all over the world want to stop deep sea mining before it starts.”

The Government said since the two-year deadline had passed, it was appropriate to agree on the next steps.

The International Seabed Authority said no application to begin mining had been received. But if a request for a “plan of work” was received before the ISA completed mining regulations, the council would decide on how the two-year rule should be applied “as a matter of priority” when it meets in July 2024.