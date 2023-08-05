Young Chinese-Pākehā actor confronts 'racial dysmorphia'

Being mixed race can feel like living a series of contradictions. Chinese-Pākehā actor Shervonne Grierson is going head to head with that as she stars in Nathan Joe’s latest work, Losing Face.

The show is about a Chinese-Pākehā daughter grappling with her Pākehā father bringing home a new Chinese boyfriend who is about her age.

It’s the first time she’s seen a character who is written as her exact ethnic identity and deals with the sidelined intersections of race and sexuality in mixed-raced families.

Growing up, Grierson says she’s felt like “the fetishised minority” and been called “a white girl who’s got a sexy exotic thing about her”.

“For a long time I had to convince myself I was Chinese... People told me I looked Asian, but I couldn’t see it,” says Grierson.

“I describe it as racial dysmorphia.”

The recent graduate of Te Kura Toi Whakaari o Aotearoa says it wasn’t until she moved to Wellington where she was surrounded by more Pākehā people that she felt “less white”.

Mataara Stokes/Supplied Shervonne Grierson goes head to head with the contradictions of being not “enough” as a mixed-race person.

“It’s a weird feeling, feeling like you are both, rather than a sum of these two things,” she says.

When Grierson auditions for “Chinese woman” roles, she says she gets a weird feeling in her chest. “I am Chinese, but am I Chinese enough for them?”

Her experience of assimilation has been multiplied she says, reflecting on her lack of Chinese speech. She says typically, for 1.5 or second generation migrants, “your parents think it’s better to assimilate and conform to whiteness, and so they encourage you to speak English”.

Grierson’s Chinese-Malaysian mum took her to Mandarin lessons. “My mum also speaks Cantonese but with the need to assimilate, maybe saw that as irrelevant or unnecessary for me to learn.”

Andi Crown/Supplied Grierson plays a young Chinese-Pākehā woman in Losing Face who discovers her Pākehā father has a new young Chinese boyfriend.

For Grierson, Cantonese reminds her of family gatherings, big dinners and potlucks and Chinese New Year.

“I can understand it, but when it comes to actually speaking Cantonese myself, the words feel foreign in my mouth.”

In preparation for Losing Face, Grierson has been practising Cantonese and there have been moments of feeling frustrated that she can’t speak it because the language feels like home.

But Grierson has found solace in the Asian arts community in Tāmaki Makaurau. “Being Asian in any city other than Auckland shouldn’t feel like an isolating experience.”

John Rata/Supplied Although Grierson is still learning to love being mixed race, she is excited about the future of mixed race representation.

She says these communities have been built from the ground up and nourished by leaders who “do it out of true love and burning passion and desire to get BIPOC arts to where it needs to be and where we want it to be”.

Grierson hopes that she can continue the work of those leaders and help reassure other mixed race actors that they are enough and deserving of roles.

“I don’t like the word half any more,” she says “It directly contradicts the feeling of what you are.”

Grierson is learning to love being mixed race and letting her identity sing. “We’re not going anywhere. There’s only going to be more and more of us, and so I’m excited to be mixed race at this point in time.”

Losing Face is on stage from August 9-19 as part of Q Theatre’s MATCHBOX 2023 Season.