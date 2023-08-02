University of Canterbury signs agreement with Canadian institutes to build indigenous economy

MOU signed: From left, Thompson Rivers University provost and vice-president academic Dr Gillian Balfour, Tulo Centre chair Chief Michael LeBourdais, University of Canterbury vice-chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey and UC Office of Treaty Partnership pou whakarae Professor Te Maire Tau.

The University of Canterbury (UC) has signed memorandums of understanding with two Canadian institutions to break down the barriers for indigenous self-determination and economic reconciliation.

UC leaders signed the agreement with The Tulo Centre of Indigenous Economics (Tulo Centre) and Thompson Rivers University (TRU) in Kamloops, British Columbia – where First Nation tribal economics is world-leading.

The MOU commits them to explore opportunities to deliver unique indigenous-led courses, and a formal pathway to collaborate on research, build capacity for indigenous public administration, governance, leadership and economic development.

In Canterbury, it would be marketed to students in business to start with, and those within the professional community wanting to upskill, with hopes to expand to other university departments.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Tau said the agreement was an important next step in creating joint curriculum, research and teaching.

UC Office of Treaty Partnership pou whakarae Professor Te Maire Tau said the MOU signing was an important next step, ensuring cross-crediting courses.

“We would train [students] in theories we think are relevant to indigenous development then show them methods of how to build tribal economies.”

The economics course would be about understanding the indigenous situation but with a particular algorithm that focused on building sovereignty and tribal economics.

The First Nation system was a good exemplar, and possibly the only nation in the Commonwealth doing it successfully, Tau said.

“I haven’t seen any indigenous model like it.

“It’s about applied economics and building a tribal economy as opposed to a traditional humanities [course] focused on colonisation.”

It was about moving onwards and upwards, “and the truth is they have outcomes in their villages that are very good”.

It would help to get to the bottom of the challenges like those faced in Māori housing, where First Nation communities were “resolving issues themselves, and it’s fascinating to look at”.

He hoped the indigenous focus would then be applied within law, political science and engineering at the university.

Supplied First Nations performance in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, where the three institutions signed the MOU.

The eventual move to other disciplines was important, because their land system needed to be understood and cross-referenced to Aotearoa, he said.

The MOU would support cross delivery and accreditation of programming between the institutes, which would enhance programming through joint curriculum, research and teaching.

The two Canadian institutions have been working together since 2008 to deliver accredited certificate programmes in First Nation tax administration, applied economics and lands governance.

Tulo Centre chairperson Michael LeBourdais said its goal was for students to become “catalysts of change within their communities” to support economic development and wealth creation on First Nation lands.

UC vice-chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey said she was proud to support indigenous economic growth both at home and globally.

“We share the vital commitment to teamwork, co-operation and partnership and look forward to continuing our journey of learning together.”

Students from the Tulo Centre and Māori students from the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre at UC have been studying Indigenous Economics together since 2020, in what began as an informal pilot arrangement.

Chances for university exchanges would continue, Tau said.