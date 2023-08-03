Auckland Museum frustrated kahu kiwi will be sold, not gifted back to Aotearoa

The cloak is believed to have been handcrafted by a woman in the mid-1800s. It’s been in Sydney, Australia with one family for 160 years.

The rare cloak of harakeke and kiwi feathers being sold at auction on Thursday night should have been gifted to a museum, a local expert has said.

Webb’s auction house expects the 160-year-old kahu kiwi to fetch between $30,000 and $50,000 at the auction on Thursday, August 3.

Dr Kahutoi Te Kanawa, Pou Ārahi Curator Māori​ at Auckland Museum, said the museum offered to accept the cloak as a gift, and even offered to buy it from the owner who inherited it.

That family worked with Webb’s auction house for several months to get the cloak back into New Zealand.

In a press release, the seller was quoted – anonymously – as saying: “It is time and only proper that this taonga whaiaro be returned to its country of origin to take its place in Māori history.”

But Te Kanawa says there is more to the story.

She said a family member approached the Auckland Museum seeking an appraisal, asking how much he might expect to sell it for as “it seems appropriate for me to return it to its origins”.

Staff recommended he go to or auction houses Webb’s Art+Object for an appraisal as the museum couldn’t.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Where the cloak shows signs of wear, and thinning among the feathers, the intricate weaving is more visible.

A few days later, concerned for the ongoing care of the cloak, they actually made an offer themselves – but it was too late.

“He came back to us saying he had already signed a contract with Webb’s,” Te Kanawa said.

“The cultural significance and care for this taonga was more significant to us, as kaitiaki, hence the offer.”

Te Kanawa, a master weaver herself and from a long line of weavers, said the cloak going up for auction is “a terrible situation to be in.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff The muka fibres, prepared from harakeke, are woven in a single-pair twinning technique.

Webb’s Director of Decorative Arts Ben Erren said Auckland Museum “expressed some interest in buying the cloak, but never made a formal offer. Therefore it was the vendor’s decision to take it to auction.”

The kahu kiwi is hand-woven from muka fibres – the fibres from prepared harakeke – in something called the whatu, or the single-pair twinning technique.

There is a 30mm border on each side of the cloak featuring black and red wool threads woven in a diamond pattern. At the top is a black and red wool twisted detail.

On the bottom are remnants of a black dyed muka tāniko pattern, possibly a niho taniwha design. Webb’s said this pattern is broadly identified as belonging to Te Arawa and Waikato iwi.

But Te Kanawa said there is no way to link either the patterns nor the cloak back to a region or iwi in Aotearoa without significant historical records.

Chris McKeen/Stuff On the bottom are remnants of a black dyed muka tāniko pattern, possibly a niho taniwha design.

Erren clarified, saying: "We used the term ‘possibly’ as we don’t know for sure this is a niho taniwha, design and we added the region where this design has associations with.

"We cannot say with absolute certainty the origins of the cloak, but do our best to offer possible attributions of regions where we can."

Speaking to Stuff on Monday, Webb’s Director of Decorative Arts Ben Erren, said the auction house gives “every opportunity” for the cloak and pieces like it to be on display for the wider community to enjoy.

“But equally, I would say that the buyers that we deal with here at Webbs are very educated in these particular pieces.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The cloak was in Australia for more than 100 years.

“You have to be a serious collector. It will be every bit as appreciated as if it were to be in a public institution.”

Erren said he feels confident the cloak was traded, not looted, he added.

The cloak was registered under the Protected Objects Act 1975, and now has a “Y registration”. This protects it from being exported again.

It can be sold within Aotearoa, but only between registered collectors of taonga tūturu (protected objects found before April 1, 1976, that whakapapa to Te Ao Māori) and it may not leave our shores

Chris McKeen/Stuff There is a 30mm border on each side of the cloak featuring black and red wool threads woven in a diamond pattern.

Taonga like these must have special “Y” registration from an authorised museum, which allows them to be sold through licensed​ dealers or auctioneers like Webb’s.

Those dealers or auctioneers are responsible for getting the registration before the sale. Webb’s got the Y registration for this kahu kiwi from Auckland Museum.

The only authorised museums are: Auckland Museum, Te Papa, Canterbury Museum and Otago Museum.

It was during that registration process that Te Kanawa said Auckland Museum made its offers to take the cloak and conserve it.