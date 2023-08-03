Report card one year after agencies put on notice under Oranga Tamariki Action Plan

It has been a year since a formal mandate was put in place in Cabinet telling chief executives across Government’s outside agencies to “work with each other” to protect vulnerable children.

Minister for Children Kelvin Davis is celebrating better cross-agency collaboration a year on from mandating agencies to take greater responsibility for vulnerable children in their patches.

The Oranga Tamariki Action Plan (OTAP) was developed last year, with Davis going to Cabinet for a formal mandate telling chief executives across Government’s outside agencies to “work with each other”.

The focus on holes in the state’s care of vulnerable children, and issues with different agencies speaking to each other, was highlighted by the murder of Malachi Subecz, a 5-year-old whose daycare had noted signs of abuse and who was known to Oranga Tamariki as being vulnerable.

But a child advocacy group believes not enough is being done, with rangatahi experiencing housing insecurity and homelessness, mental illnesses, lack of access to quality education, and leaving care “not set up to survive, never mind thrive”.

Voyce – Whakarongo Mai has launched its own target, 6 Promises for 6000 (children in care) campaign and petition, calling on political leaders to keep children in care front of mind this election.

The OTAP requires chief executives of Oranga Tamariki, Police, and the Ministries of Education, Social Development, Health, and Justice to work together and Davis said early indications show it’s working.

The Department of Corrections and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development had contributed too.

He knew there would be challenges getting agencies on the same page, “but I’m pleased that we’re now seeing real traction”.

Oranga Tamariki and Kāinga Ora collaborating to increase the number of homes available for disabled children who require more intensive support was one of a number of positive changes so far, he said.

Kāinga Ora had purchased seven homes in Christchurch, Wellington and Orewa, with three more to come in Canterbury and Nelson.

And a new data system jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora and Oranga Tamariki meant children in OT residences would be able to transition smoothly between healthcare providers.

This partnership had also led to initiatives such as senior social worker liaison roles being introduced at Starship’s actute mental health unit, with positions introduced in Wellington and Canterbury after the successful trial.

“Frontline social workers have been crying out for this sort of approach for years and I am pleased that we have been able to bed this approach in,” Davis said.

But Isaac Heron, 23, who is a Voyce board member and member of a rōpū consulting to the ministerial advisory board holding OT to account, hasn’t seen enough transformation yet.

Active in projects to improve access for rangatahi in state care to tertiary education, he felt there was still a huge gap in creating pathways.

“There is a lack of aspiration or encouragement to get higher.”

Issues in health included a lack of needs and disability assessments happening in a timely fashion.

Even being on the advisory group considered the point of contact with young people, he believed there was still a lack of genuine engagement with rangatahi – both past and current children in care – about what their needs were.

“All they want is a voice, and their concerns to be considered.”

Young people in care needed stability in their lives, even just one person to consistently rely on, he said.

“Even more ambitious, would be to stop moving around young people all the time.”

Its 6 Promises campaign offered an alternative measurement, based on the promises New Zealand made when signing up to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCROC) 30 years ago.

It believes state promises to young people in care should be:

Honour its duty of parental care

Prioritise stability throughout their life

Support and means to participate and pursue education goals and aspirations.

Timely access to the health services needed

They have a say in all the decisions made about them while in care.

Support them to develop their identity, know their whakapapa and grow their sense of self.

Heron wanted to know who was in charge of monitoring whether changes were improving the lives of young people in care.

Davis said it was early days, and it would “take some time” before more tangible progress was seen.

There had been numerous “deep dives” done to get baseline data and information about the various needs of young people, and there were no targets in place until they had that and a way of measuring progress.

He wanted social workers to feel empowered to remind other agencies of their responsibilities, if they were hitting hurdles providing for tamariki.

Social workers were far too often left with the burden of “having to be everything for everyone”.

“Others have to step up, which they have been doing.”

He quoted an example of a social worker unable to access the support a child needed without a birth certificate, “beating her head against a wall” until other departments were reminded of their requirement to help.

As part of OT’s internal action plan - Future Direction - it was trying to decentralise and give more responsibilities to communities who “do have the answers”.

“Everyone would love to see it change faster, but we can’t do it too fast that we make mistakes.”

There were now nine areas where community groups were taking charge of supporting young people in state care.

“That’s really exciting and that’s the way it should be. OT needs to step back and be enablers.”