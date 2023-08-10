Community leaders challenge news bosses to do better

Media leaders were invited to a wānanga at Te Māhurehure Marae in Pt Chevalier, Auckland.

A rare gathering of news leaders from across the industry met in Auckland on Wednesday to attend Te Matarau, a wānanga about how to improve representation of Māori and marginalised groups.

More than 80 guests from media organisations including RNZ, Newsroom, NZME, TVNZ, Newshub, iwi radio, NBR, NZ Geographic, ARE Media, Ashburton Guardian, Gisborne Herald, News Publishers Association, NZ On Air, Te Māngai Pāho, the Media Council and the BSA were welcomed on to Te Māhurehure Marae in Pt Chevalier for the wānanga.

Te Matarau is part of Stuff’s ongoing Pou Tiaki work, which included its public apology to Māori, Tā Mātou Pono, in late 2020.

The wānanga sits within the wider Te Matarau kaupapa which also includes a digital multi-lens training programme developed with SHORE & Whariki research centre, other academics and community members.

David White/Stuff Media leaders are welcomed on to Te Māhurehure Marae in Pt Chevalier to take part in news media wānanga Te Matarau.

The event, emceed by NZME’s Flava radio host Stacey Morrison, consisted of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and workshops.

Keynote speakers included Eddy Royal and Kaan Hiini from creative agency, Curative, Stuff’s Pou Tiaki matua Carmen Parahi, Mihingarangi Forbes and Annabelle Lee-Mather from Aotearoa Media Collective, and NZME’s Lois Turei, Te Rito cadetship programme manager.

They spoke about cultural safety, the power dynamics that play into exchanges of lived experiences, the colonial history of journalism, and the future of the journalism workforce.

David White/Stuff The event consisted of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and workshops.

Stuff Circuit’s Paula Penfold led a panel discussion featuring Inclusive Aotearoa Collective Tāhono founder Anjum Rahman, Chris Ford from Disabled Persons Assembly NZ and Riddhish Parekh from Media as Allies.

They shared examples of violence and discrimination as a direct result of news reporting, and discussed the importance of bridging gaps by reaching out to under-represented communities, building relationships, hearing their stories, learning their histories and giving them a voice.

Calling for change, Parekh said, it can’t be business as usual “because journalism is definitely Western-centric”.

He said, coming to Aotearoa in 2019, “it confused me as to why the principles of a constitutional document were argued as if they were optional. Even today, when I hear this conversation, the principles of the Treaty seem aspirational.”

Rahman, who is also a New Zealand Muslum community leader, said: “When you get it right for Māori, that is the first step to getting it right for all the rest of us.”

Ford said that disabled people are denied access across all areas of society.

“You need to hear our voice around that, and the same goes for tangata whenua, the voice of the working class, the voice of the employed, the voices of rainbow communities.”

Eda Tang/Stuff Minister of Broadcasting and Media Minister Willie Jackson speaks at Te Matarau, a news media wānanga, on Wednesday.

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson joined at the conclusion of the wānanga. He said that mainstream media had lifted its game in terms of representation, but there was still work to do.

He announced that the Digital Bargaining Bill, “which is all about the little person having an opportunity”, would be introduced to the House next week.

He said it would cover the gap created with the end of the $55 million Public Interest Journalism Fund.