Te Matatini gifts trilingual waiata to NZ Rugby

Te Matatini 2023 champions Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau-ā-Apanui will feature in the new waiata, Kia Kino Nei Hoki.

When the All Blacks face the Wallabies in Saturday’s Bledisloe Cup match in Dunedin, they will be bolstered by a new waiata which celebrates haka, music and language.

Te Matatini chair Sir Selwyn Parata will gift the waiata, Kia Kino Nei Hoki, to NZ Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy at the match, to signify the bond between Māori culture and our national sport.

Featuring Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau-a-Apanui, this year’s Te Matatini champions, the waiata will be performed by acclaimed Māori music superstars and haka exponents, Rob Ruha and Ria Hall, at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium, ahead of its official release on August 11.

Kia Kino Nei Hoki is a creative offering of a music single, music video and web docu-series which serves as a gateway into the Māori world through song. The single also features Pere Wihongi and Devin Abrams.

supplied Te Matatini chair Sir Selwyn Parata (Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu) will gift the waiata to the NZ Rugby chair at the Bledisloe Cup match on Saturday.

The waiata is performed in te reo Māori, French and English. It is a call to realise dreams, to revel in te reo Māori and to be exceptional, capturing the hyper focus and energy shared between competitive sport and the world of kapa haka championships.

Says Ruha: “The spirit of the song is charged with the excitement and adrenalin that kaihaka feel on the side of stage before we go out to perform.

“No doubt that spirit will be similar to when our team is in the changing room before they hit the rugby field.”

Erica Sinclair/Supplied Ruha says the waiata is charged with the excitement that kapa haka performers feel on the side of stage before performing.

Parata adds: “The power of waiata is its ability to transcend barriers and language to evoke ihi, te wehi, me te wana.

“Kia Kino Nei Hoki is a unifying force to rally our nation and fans worldwide to get behind our team.”

The Rugby World Cup will be held in France this year, from September 8 to October 28.