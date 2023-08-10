Efforts to protect native taonga from myrtle rust at critical stage

On the search for Myrtle Rust in Taranaki. (Video first published May 2017)

A conservation partnership between Crown and iwi to save a native tree species from extinction is at a critical stage.

Myrtle rust, an infectious airborne fungal disease, has afflicted Lophomyrtus trees in the Rotorua lakes area including ramarama, rōhutu and their hybrids since 2017.

Scion forest pathologist Darryl Herron said without any interventional management, extinction was a likely outcome.

“With myrtle rust impacting these populations, we’ve realised how important it is to propagate cuttings before myrtle rust decimates them, and we lose all access to their fruit or seeds in the future,” he said.

The full impact of myrtle rust on the health of ramarama, rōhutu and their hybrids was revealed over spring and summer following efforts to identify species populations around lakes Rotoiti, Rotomā and Okataina by the Scion-led Myrtle Rust Jobs for Resistance programme – Te Rātā Whakamaru last year.

Landcare Research/Supplied Myrtle rust is infecting native plants like ramarama in Rotorua with conservation efforts at a critical stage.

Project technical lead Dr Jacqui Bond said that while the outlook for the species appeared dire, the relationships built with mana whenua and the trust they have in the team to take cuttings was a positive.

“At the beginning of December, our team observed hundreds of flowers in the field but when we went back after Christmas there were no flowers and very little fruit development,” she said.

"We are not sure of the cause of this yet. That’s one nail in the coffin of this species if you can’t get fruit to collect seed from.”

Hōmiromiro (field technician) Otaki Grant says the message received from mana whenua was clear.

“They don’t want to idly stand by and watch the species decline. Their permissions for us to take cuttings have been pivotal in allowing the next phase of the project to begin for tree breeding.”

Crown forestry institute Scion partnered with Rotoiti 15 Trust in April 2022 to protect the native taonga through Te Rāta Whakamaru, funded by Jobs for Nature/ Mahi mō te Taiao through the Department of Conservation – Te Papa Atawhai.

Supplied Forest pathologist Darryl Herron shows Rotoiti 15 Trust chairperson Arapeta Tahana where cuttings are showing signs of new growth.

Rotoiti 15 Trust chairperson Arapeta Tahana said mana whenua were deeply concerned about the impact that myrtle rust is having.

“From a Māori world view, we are connected to nature, so these species are our family,” he said.

"Not only do we, as guardians, have an obligation to look after the natural world, but we also feel an innate obligation to look after our older brothers and sisters that came before us in the ngahere.

"We see the trees as part of our whakapapa and identity, so we are very motivated to help them.”

Supplied Te Rātā Whakamaru has strengthened connections between Scion, Rotoiti 15 Trust, mana whenua and the Department of Conservation.

Herron said the work could form the basis for protocols to protect other indigenous species in the future.

“It’s our hope that we identify some myrtle rust-tolerant individuals in the field and protect them by taking cuttings, propagating them and growing them into a tree,” he said.

"Together with our partners, we hope to grow the seed, plant them and keep screening those individuals."