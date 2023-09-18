Six ancestral languages of Chinese New Zealanders

Chinese Languages in Aotearoa is a series by Te Papa using language to highlight complex issues of cultural identity within Asian New Zealand communities.

As Chinese Language Week returns, what does it mean to be a Chinese New Zealander? Eda Tang speaks to six people, born in each decade from the 1950s to the 2000s, about their relationship with their reo tūpuna – their ancestral languages.

When some Chinese diaspora members plant roots in Aotearoa and start thinking about parenting, a choice is made: Will they focus on teaching their children Mandarin, or will they, against all odds, teach them their ancestral tongue?

Each generation of Chinese migrants and speakers is motivated by different reasons for leaving home, different social challenges, and different levels of connection to their ethnic and cultural identity.

Kathryn George/Stuff Chinese New Zealanders have long brought linguistic richness to the whenua of Aotearoa.

The milieu now is shaped by a tension between ageing elders who carry the richness of ancestral languages and the Chinese Communist Party language law which delegitimises the hundreds of non-Mandarin Chinese languages.

1950s: Meng Foon 廖振明

Christel Yardley/Stuff Foon says Taishanese is a language that is ‘disappearing very fast’.

Taishanese

Former race relations commissioner Meng Foon was born in Te Tai Rāwhiti after his father sought refuge in Aotearoa from the Second Sino-Japanese war. He says his Chinese name is Liu Gen Meng, where “Foon” came from is a mystery.

“Dad said Immigration’s interpretation changed things.”

Foon is known to be fluent in Cantonese and te reo Māori from working at his parents’ vegetable shop. But there’s also a language that comes out during fiery games of mahjong and between him and his wife and the in-laws.

Taishanese was the first language of Foon’s father, while his mother spoke Cantonese and Taishanese. He says most of the Chinese community in Gisborne were from Taishan.

Until the 1980s, Taishanese was the second most spoken Chinese language after Cantonese in Aotearoa.

But now, it’s much rarer to hear it spoken. “That generation that brought it over, they’ve all died,” says Foon.

“Our parents naturally spoke Taishanese because they didn't know anything else. And we as parents knew Taishanese, but we didn't speak at home either other than if we wanted to have secrets.”

Foon tried to teach his children Taishanese, but it didn’t latch on. “If you don't have a use for it, there's no reason to actually learn other than for personal reasons.

“It is a language that is disappearing very fast as only older people speak Taishanese,” says Foon, who doesn’t know of any schools around the word that teach it.

“Because they only teach Mandarin, I understand, in China, a lot of the other dialects will disappear over time.”

Foon’s an advocate for remembering the language, even if he thinks it’ll go out of use. “I used to be cheeky and start my speeches in Taishanese in China,” he says.

He wants to upload a series of YouTube videos on everyday words and phrases in Taishanese to help preserve his taonga reo.

“If someone feels that they want to pick it up,” he says, “[those who could teach them] have probably passed on, and you [otherwise] won't hear the sound of it,” says Foon.

1960s: Bob Han 韩冰峰

Eda Tang/Stuff Bob Han picks up his daughter from art classes. His mere hope is that his children will just “remember Chinese”.

Mongolian

Han painstakingly writes down his Chinese name on a scrap piece of paper. 韩冰峰, Han Bingfeng, is a name he hasn’t used other than on his passport since he moved to New Zealand from Inner Mongolia in 2001.

The last time he wrote down his name was “maybe 20 years ago”.

Han’s father is Mongolian, but he was raised with Mandarin, which is the language Han speaks now. “Sometimes they just use one Mongolian word in a sentence.”

Han doesn’t know anyone who speaks Mongolian in New Zealand. “Young people don’t speak it any more”.

“I lived in the city, [where] 99% of people spoke Mandarin. But if you leave the city and go to a small town, maybe a 100 people speak Mongolian. They can understand Mandarin, but normally, when they’re talking, they use Mongolian.”

Han isn’t interested in learning more because he doesn’t have a use for it. At school, all of his friends spoke Mandarin, although his sister who went to a Mongolian school may have spoken more.

Despite that, Han says, “I’m very proud and excited that Mongolian blood still runs in half of my body.”

He says the language is being protected well with Mongolian schools, Mongolian media and bilingual culture in Inner Mongolia.

For Han, passing on Mongolian to his children isn’t that important, but he does have anxieties about them not knowing any Chinese. They go to Chinese classes every week.

“Just for them to remember Chinese is enough.”

Han says he has already lost Mongolian traditions and cultural practices.

“I don’t have any way of seeking the history of my grandfather’s generation. My parents already lived in a Han Chinese environment, so the language disappeared then.

“If I’m honest, I don’t even know my surname,” he says, explaining that his grandparents substituted their Mongolian names with Han Chinese names.

“Our recognition of ethnicity will eventually become a history and a memory.”

1970s: Jack Yan 甄爵恩

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Jack Yan says he’s an outlier among his contemporaries because he’s always been keen to speak and promote his language.

Cantonese

Cantonese is the language that Yan thinks and dreams in. He’s a proud speaker of his language despite the limited opportunities to use it in Aotearoa.

“I’m that 1.5 generation who, luckily, was encouraged to speak Cantonese at home because a lot of my contemporaries weren’t,” says Yan, who moved from Hong Kong to Wellington when he was 3 years old.

They were the only Chinese family in the neighbourhood and Cantonese was exclusively spoken at home. When he was 11 years old, Yan met a friend at school who could speak his language but felt embarrassed to.

“The desire then was still to assimilate,” says Yan.

“There is a generation that didn’t like it as much, but that’s understandable, given what they’ve been through – their traumas.

“My great uncle was here in the 50s. He told stories about kids throwing rocks and stones at them just for being Chinese and that was Wellington in the 1950s.

“No wonder you felt that your reo was something you couldn’t keep,” Yan says.

“[Tangata whenua] have an even longer period of abuse than we have, just for speaking their own reo, in their own country.”

1980s: Yong Le Chong

Supplied Learning te reo Māori inspired Yong Le Chong to reconnect with his ancestral tongue, and he is now teaching his 3-year-old daughter, Ruiwen, to speak Hakka.

Hakka

While attending school in Malaysia, Chong wasn’t allowed to speak Hokkien, even though he lived in Penang where there was a thriving Chinese population that spoke his native tongue in the streets.

“Whenever I go back in the summer I see that there are fewer and fewer kids speaking their own dialects,” he says. “People instantly speak Mandarin to you, which is really sad.

“We talk about colonisation … and it’s not just English. Mandarin has colonised all the other small Chinese languages.”

Growing up speaking Hakka and Hokkien at home was normal for Chong, but once he moved to Aotearoa at the age of 20, that took a back seat.

They became languages only to be found at home to connect with his grandparents.

“Even in public, we steered away from speaking in fear of maybe discrimination or wanting to fit in.”

In 2020, Chong’s perspective changed when his daughter was born, and he started taking te reo Māori classes.

“Something just hit me. Going through my reo courses made me realise that, actually, you don’t have to be shy about who you are.

“It’s given me more strength to reclaim that part of our culture and just really not be afraid to use the languages that we are blessed to know.”

Chong says he’s now proud to speak his languages in public and “much more unapologetic about giving back the mana of [his] mother tongues”.

“These are taonga that we should pass on… they remind you right away of home.”

Hakka means guest people. “The language gives a sense of belonging because you always feel like a guest on someone else’s land.”

Chong is doing his best to preserve his taonga reo.“It’s definitely a dream that language can be passed on for future generations.”

There aren’t many resources targeted to specific Hakka dialects and the ones that you can find might sound different to what you grew up with because of the many variants of Hakka, he says.

“If there was a way to connect to a Hakka community in New Zealand, I think that will be great.”

1990s: Julia Zhu 茱莉亚

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff When Julia Zhu worked at a supermarket, she was continually abused by customers for not speaking Mandarin.

Diojiu (Teochew)

Though Zhu’s relationship with Diojiu is poor, she gets a jolt of excitement when she hears it being spoken in public.

“It can be something quick to bond over,” says Zhu, recalling the time she heard the owner of a restaurant telling a worker in Diojiu that they were going to use the toilet.

The owner said they were “Gaginang”, an expression used meaning “my” or “our” own people.

However, Zhu doesn’t know many people who speak it. “If we do hear people speak it, it’s in a different accent and sounds like a different language.”

Zhu was born in Aotearoa and grew up with their mum and brother. “I only know basic or broken Diojiu since my mum is a bit deaf and has pronounced words wrong.

“Family friends have been judgy and negative, so I wouldn’t want to talk to them.

“I always thought it was some rare language, not spoken any more like Latin,” says Zhu.

“Once a Mandarin speaker told my brother something like, ‘Why do you speak Diojiu? Why don’t you speak Mandarin instead? No one speaks Diojiu. It’s useless’.”

When Zhu worked at a supermarket, one of her customers,an older Chinese man, would verbally abuse her for not speaking “Chinese”. That went on for 10 years.

She’s also been the subject of pity when Pākehā customers find out that she doesn’t speak Mandarin, but Zhu says learning Mandarin would feel like “I’d be doing what they want, or letting them win”.

For now, Zhu isn’t able to say much in Diojiu.

“If I met more positive people who spoke it, or younger people like me, or heard it on TV shows or dramas… I think I’d just learn words here and there gradually.”

2000s: Weichu Huang 黄惟楚

Supplied Weichu Huang feels like they should be able to express themselves better in Mandarin.

Mandarin

Huang was “paralysed” when asked by their mother to record some words of comfort for their sick grandfather in China.

“I didn’t know what to say or what kind of thing would be culturally appropriate.

“I tried to say 祈求 (qí qiú), like praying, and then I said 气球 (qì qiú) as in balloon.”

Mandarin classes were a part of Huang’s childhood up to the age of 13. “I vaguely remember we would make fun of the characters in the books and draw moustaches on them.”

With a “conversational” fluency, Huang says they can talk about food and the weather, “but I can’t have a deep conversation with anyone. I couldn’t talk about politics”.

Although they’d like to be better at Mandarin, they think it would be emotionally difficult to go back into Chinese classes.

“I would feel a lot of anger at myself for not being able to do something that I feel like I should be able to do.

“Speaking Chinese puts me in a really emotionally vulnerable state because I feel just not very connected to it,” Huang explains.

“I feel like, if you’re Chinese, and you’re learning Chinese, you kind of get a bit overlooked because it’s taken for granted when you’re good at it.”

*Interview with Han was interpreted from Mandarin.