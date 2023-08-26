Tā moko: the art of whakapapa that connects and heals

Tohunga ta moko gave Ōraka Aparima Rūnaka whānau and the wider hāpori a chance to receive tā moko at Takutai o te Tītī Marae.

In modern times, it’s a special thing to be able to receive your tā moko in your marae surrounded by whānau. Ngā Kete Matauranga Pounamu Charitable and Kōrari Māori Public Health have given Ōraka Aparima Rūnanka whānau and the wider hāpori the opportunity to do so. Louisa Steyl reports.

There’s a steady hum in the room.

Outside, Tangaroa gently crashes waves against the whenua. This whenua: the takiwā of Te Rūnaka o Ōraka Aparima

Inside, the images of tīpuna line the walls, looking on while the voices of their uri (descendants) share their stories.

There’s also a literal hum: the sound of four tattoo machines creating a reo niko (harmony).

We’re at Te Whare Moana at Takutai o te Tītī Marae in Colac Bay on the southwest coast of Southland.

A group of kaitā from Murihiku and elsewhere have turned the wharenui into a tattoo studio for three days to give Ōraka Aparima Rūnaka whānau and the wider hāpori the opportunity to receive their tā moko here, at home, among their people.

Because a tā moko is more than “just a tattoo”.

Each piece tells the story of the wearer: where are they from? Who are their tīpuna? Who are their tamariki? What challenges have they overcome? What joys have they experienced? How have they come to be here?

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Kauia Asher receives a tā moko on her throat from Renata Hoani Heke Karena at at Takutai o te Tītī Marae.

Tā moko connects Māori to their people.

A good example of this is the Dallas whānau.

Members have come home from around the world for their kokoro’s (patriarch) 70th birthday.

Nine members of the same family are scheduled to receive their tā moko over the next three days.

“It’s not very often you can get this done,” Tania Dallas says.

“Especially down at the marae,” Anna Dallas, who’s flown in from Australia, adds while lying on the tattoo table where tohunga tā moko (tattoo expert) Jay Davis (Te Āti Haunui-ā-Pāpāranagi) is working.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Anna Dallas chats to Kayden Drake and her sister Tania Dallas while Jay Davis works on the design for her tā moko.

“Especially when your kids get their first one,” Tania goes on.

For Anna, getting her tā moko is about being connected to her family, and she wouldn’t have wanted it done anywhere else.

“Living in Perth, there’s people there who do it, but it’s not the same,” she says.

Across from her sisters, Chrystal Dallas-Moeke is having her forearm done by Tāmanuhiri Russell (Kai Tahu, Kahungunu, Rongomaiwahine, Te Whānau a Kai) while watching her daughter Bella Dallas-Moeke under the needle of Tamararo Raihania (Ngati Porou, Te Whanau-a-Apanui) on the other side of the room.

“I feel spoilt to be able to get it done here at our marae,” Chrystal says while Bella feels comfort from being able to see her mum just there.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Tamanuhiri Russell usually works under the name Mokohioa from Awa Ink in Hastings.

Each session starts with a conversation before the tohunga tā moko works out a freehand design on the subject.

“The design depends on the story and how it flows on the body,” Russell explains.

“There’s a huge difference between a tā moko and a tattoo,” he continues.

Tā moko is culturally significant, Russell stresses, the fundamental learnings and meaning about the art form are articulated in the history of tangata whenua.

In fact, tattoos as they’ve been adopted by the rest of the world are taken from Polynesian culture.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Tamararo Raihania travelled from Auckland to be a part of the wananga.

The word “tattoo” is a mispronunciation of the Samoan word “Tatau,” Russell says.

Sailors saw these markings on Islanders and took the concept west, inking themselves with images that were relevant to them.

Tā Moko is considered a taonga tuku iho – a gift from the ancestors.

Kōrari Māori Public Health manager Karina Davis-Marsden says creating this opportunity for whānau to strengthen their connections is also about hauora (wellness).

It's the second time Māori Public Health at Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust and Ōraka Aparima Runāka have presented this Moko Hauora event with a nurse on site for health checks and mirimiri and romiromi practitioner Bex Taplin offering traditional Māori healing.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Rubyjane Davis-Casey stands beside her mum Karina Davis-Marsden holding three-month-old Te Herenga o Pōhue while her mum Kauia Asher receives her tā moko from Renata Hoani Heke Karena.

The four kaitā were booked up within a week, Davis-Marsden says, with 32 whānau members taking part.

She received her own tā moko at the last wananga.

“It’s pretty amazing to be in your whare with your tīpuna on the wall instead of in a studio. I just felt like they were with me.”

It's those same tīpuna that BexTaplin calls on to help people mentally and spiritually.

She works with spirit guides and ancestors to create a safe space through karakia where people can let go of what’s no longer serving them, she explains.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Bella Dallas-Moeke’s aunt Tania Dallas shows her a photo of the progress on her first tā moko while Marcia Te Au-Thomson offers words of encouragement.

Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust chief executive Tracey Wright-Tawha describes tā moko as the art of whakapapa - family connections and ties.

“Families come together to talk about their tīpuna and their pasts,” she explains.

It also helps them gain a “proper understanding of what it is to be Māori” and helps them feel proud to stand in their whenua, she continues.

“And our whānau are stronger when they work together. It’s about a holistic view of who we are.”