Only Auckland iwi without a marae, have council funding granted

An iwi who have been without a marae for decades are a step closer to rebuilding on ancestral land.

Te Kawerau ā Maki have been without a formal marae and papakāinga since the mid-twentieth century when their remaining land was sold.

Edward Ashby, Te Kawerau ā Maki trustee said a marae based at Te Henga/Bethells Beach, where the iwi hold mana whenua status, was washed away by floodwater in the 1920s and remaining land was sold in the 1950s.

This made Te Kawerau ā Maki the only Auckland iwi without a marae.

Since the 1990s a new marae and papakāinga was planned at Te Henga/Bethells Beach and eventually land was purchased by the former Waitākere City Council.

However, Ashby said the land wasn’t transferred to Te Kawerau ā Maki until 2020, when planning on the project was able to start.

“Since then we’ve got a committee set up and lodged resource consent with Auckland Council. Covid-19 slowed things down a bit, but we’ve spent the last year and a half planning.”

At the start of August, Auckland Council granted $142,500 worth of funding for the project which Ashby said would help take things forward to the final design.

“This land will have our wharenui, marae, a big carving shed and some houses for whānau. Our kaupapa is to build an eco-marae.”

Waitākere Ranges Local Board chairperson Greg Presland said the board had budget for mana whenua engagement which was in part used to provide support for the development of the marae.

”The establishment of the marae was a commitment made by the Waitākere City Council back in 1992 and the local board has always supported this commitment.”

Presland said he hoped to be there on the day the marae was formally opened as it would be a great day of celebration along with refection on Te Kawerau’s past.

“It is of significant importance to Te Kawerau ā Maki, essentially they want to have their home re-established.”

Since Te Henga didn’t have its own town hall, Ashby said they hoped the marae could also become an important place for the wider community.

Ashby said they hoped to get the marae built soon so their kaumātua could be around to see it.

“Not having a marae is a pretty hard one, we have a whole generation that grew up without it, so it means a lot to us.

“We want to have a place that is just ours, filled with our carvings and where we can come together for tangi.”

The process to get to this point had taken a long time and “a lot of fighting”, Ashby said, and it was sad some kaumātua involved in the process didn’t get to see it through.

Ashby hoped council consent would be granted this year, so work could begin on construction.

”It’s sort of a coming home for us – it’ll let us reconnect with each other and our ancestors.”