Bilingual book wins New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young adults

Mat Tait (Ngāti Apa ki te rātō) wins the Margaret Mahy Book of the Year Award with his book, Te Wehenga: The separation of Ranginui and Papatūānuku.

For the first time, a bilingual book has taken out the top prize at the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults.

At the award ceremony on Thursday at Wellington’s Pipitea Marae, Te Wehenga: The Separation of Ranginui and Papatūānuku by Mat Tait (Ngāti Apa ki te rātō) won the Margaret Mahy Book of the Year Award, Aotearoa’s highest accolade in children’s literature.

Te Wehenga presents the Māori creation pūrākau, which explains the beginning of the world, in a way that incorporates universal elements recognised across iwi.

The poetic text, which tells the story in te reo Māori and English, is integrated into the artwork, creating an interactive experience that immerses the reader in the darkness of the space between Papatūānuku and Ranginui.

“The way that te reo Māori and te reo Pākehā are brought together closely feels like a metaphorical representation of the increasing bilingualism in Aotearoa,” said convenor of judges Nicola Daly, who praised the book’s highly innovative approach to integrating both languages into the illustrations themselves.

Supplied The convenor of judges said the way that the languages were brought closely felt like a representation of the increasing bilingualism in Aotearoa.

The Mārahau-based author and illustrator, Mat Tait, said “seeds that were planted decades ago have sprouted and bloomed... and it’s all come together in this book in a way that I can't quite explain, but it seems a little like magic”.

Even though the book is typically found in the children and youth section of the bookshop, Tait sees this book as something for everyone.

He was asked by publishers to write a book for 8 to 12-year-olds. “I thought of sneakily thought, ‘sure, but what about everyone else?’”

The pūrākau which Tait came across as a young boy “immediately sprung to mind” when given the opportunity to write a new book.

During his research, Tait encountered many versions of the pūrākau.

“In the end, I settled back on a version that is very widely known and [brought] my own whakaaro (thoughts) and kare-ā-roto (feelings) in it.”

Tait was also challenged on the genders of the atua when drafting illustrations. As he looked further into it, he was reintroduced to Dr Aroha Yates Smith who researches Māori female deities.

Supplied Tait says Te Wehenga is the hardest and most personal creative work he’s done.

“It suddenly dawned on me that she was actually my very first te reo Māori teacher when I was like 12”. Things were coming full circle: Tait is currently a te reo Māori teacher and Te Wehenga would be his first bilingual work.

The challenge made him realise that over time, these pūrākau had been diluted and sanitised. “There are so many whakaaro hōhonu (deep ideas) embodied in this pūrākau... I wanted to give readers a sense of the power and the mana of the story, viscerally.”

He encourages young Māori readers to go away and find out their own hapū versions of the story.

“It’s definitely the hardest creative mahi I’ve ever had to do by a long, long way,” says Tait. “It’s the most personal.”