New Earcatch app gives audio description users freedom to access more local content when it suits them

Designed to provide access to TV for the 180,000+ New Zealanders who are blind or who have low vision, AD is an alternate audio track that narrates what’s happening on screen.

For decades, many people who depend on audio description to enjoy TV could only use the description provided on terrestrial or linear TV, or pay for the many providers who offer audio described content.

Now, users of audio description have the option to enjoy TVNZ+ content on demand for free with the launch of a New Zealand library in Earcatch, an audio description app.

Earcatch, developed in The Netherlands, hosts audio description files which synchronise with media played on a TV or device. With the funding from Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, a New Zealand library of the app was launched on Monday night.

The app works by providing pre-recorded audio description via smartphone or tablet and automatically syncs with the soundtrack.

Able/Supplied Ivy Wickens with their guide dog, Yale, watching television using audio descriptions. They are one of the 180,000 people in Aotearoa who have blind or low vision. (Image description: Wickens has short white hair and glasses and is wearing a knitted red vest and jeans. They are sitting on the living room floor in front of a fireplace surrounded by cosy furniture, patting their black labrador, Yale.)

Audio description (AD), a voiceover service describing what is happening visually on the screen, provides access to media consumers who are blind or have low vision. In Aotearoa, more than 180,000 people fit this category. AD also benefits people with a variety of access needs, including autism and neurodiversity.

Long-time member of Blind Citizens NZ and AD advocate Thomas Bryan said, “For many years now, many in the blind community – blind, deafblind, vision-impaired or have low vision and many other communities – have not been able to access AD on TVNZ+.

“This has been frustrating to say the least for those of us who depend on AD to know what is happening on screen.

“Most people today will watch a mixture of live TV and on-demand TV,” he said. “We will now be able to watch shows with AD when we want to, just like everyone else.

supplied Thomas Bryan says he will now be able to watch shows on his own schedule wherever he likes. (Image description: Close-up profile of Bryan, who stands in front of a plain grey wall and looks front on down the camera. He has short grey-brown hair and is wearing a dark blue knitted sweater.)

“This will make a huge difference in how I watch TV. I will be able to watch shows when it suits me, and not be tied to being home at a specific time to watch my favourite show with AD.

“While we know this option won’t work for everyone as one has to have a smartphone and or tablet, it’s a great move forward while TVNZ builds and introduces an accessible platform that will support AD.”

TVNZ+ partnered with Able, a non-profit organisation that creates accessible media for Aotearoa,

Able chief executive Dan Buckingham said: “It's been an exciting journey to figure out how to make this happen so that the people we serve have a taste of what every other New Zealander has – the ability to watch what they want when they want.

“While it's fantastic to be part of launching this initiative, we won't be putting our feet up just yet as we’re still a long way from job done,” he said. “We see this as a short-term solution while we continue to work with broadcasters as they seek to increase the accessibility of their platforms and the content on their platforms.”

NZ On Air’s 2021 audience behaviour report shows AD is used by 7% of the New Zealand population, a continually growing figure.

TVNZ acting director of content Nevak Rogers said they’d been working hard to make TVNZ+ more accessible so it could be enjoyed by all New Zealanders, “but until now, we haven’t had the ability to replicate the audio-described service we provide in the broadcast environment in the streaming world.

“We know this increased access is going to be valued by our blind and low-vision users.”

To celebrate the launch, actor and comedian Tom Sainsbury will provide the audio description for the first episode of Taskmaster NZ Season Four on TVNZ+.