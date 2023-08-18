The legendary Hindu king bringing a community together

King Mahabali is a unifying force, bringing diverse people from the community together. In Nelson, Blint Varghese has the honour of transforming into the legendary king for Onam.

As legend has it, every year King Mahabali returns to visit his people for Onam.

The annual harvest festival, celebrated by the Malayalee community of Kerala, India, celebrates a king considered so generous that Lord Vishnu agreed to let him return to earth each year.

In Nelson, King Mahabali comes in the form of Blint Varghese.

On Sunday, for the second year running, Varghese will don the traditional clothing, crown and parasol of King Mahabali, to make a grand entrance at the Trafalgar Centre, where Nelson’s 400-strong Malaylee community will celebrate Onam.

The Malayalee community is diverse, Varghese said. “We have lots of people of different religions, colours, castes and languages.”

Together, they celebrate Hindu, Christian and Muslim festivals. However, Onam is the most anticipated event of the year, Varghese said.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff “I can be something that gathers the unity, I can be the reason for getting people together,” says Varghese, pictured with wife Sani Joseph.

Back in Kerala, the festival is a public holiday, with 10 days of cultural events. In Nelson, it’s a little smaller, but all the elements are there, from the traditional thiruvathira dance to the 24 vegetarian curries, and payasam, the milk-based dessert so popular in Kerala.

Varghese said it’s an honour to represent the legendary ruler.

“I can be something that gathers the unity, I can be the reason for getting people together.”

Varghese moved to New Zealand as a student in 2016. He and his wife Sani Joseph are support workers, juggling work with two small children. They are a central part of the Malaylee community, particularly Varghese, Sani said.

“When a new person [from our community] comes to Nelson, most people get his number,” she said. “Somehow, he will arrange all the things for them.”

In popular culture, King Mahabali is on the rotund side, Varghese said.

“I tried to go on a diet, but it didn’t work,” he said. “So I thought, well, now I can be King Mahabali.”

Supported by Multicultural Nelson Tasman, the Malayalee community welcomes Nelson to celebrate Onam with them at the Trafalgar Centre on Sunday, August 20, 9.30am to 12.30pm.