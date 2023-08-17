Disabled add voice to immunocompromised concerns about end of Covid measures

The mandatory seven day isolation period for people with Covid-19, as well as the requirement to wear face masks in health facilities, will be scrapped.

Disabled and immunocompromised Kiwis have raised concerns about the Government’s decision to end all Covid-19 prevention measures.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced that the final pandemic-related public health orders, a seven-day isolation for people infected and mask requirement in health facilities, would cease at midnight on Monday.

Lawyer and disability advocate Huhana Hickey (Ngāti Tāhinga, Whakatōhea) said she was disappointed but not surprised by the decision.

“It shows a real lack of consultation with the disability leaders in this country. We haven't heard or seen any consultation from our disability minister warning us, advising us, talking to us, consulting with us,” she said.

“This is just par the course. We have no value with government, we have no value in the eyes of many New Zealanders.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Disability advocate Huhana Hickey has criticised the Government’s decision to end pandemic-related health orders.

A Manatū Ora Ministry of Health report in March found disabled people were 13 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than the general population.

Hickey said the Government needed to focus on protections for those most at risk from Covid-19.

“If whānau members are going through cancer you need to mask around them because one cold could kill your family member, that's how dangerous it is."

Hickey has a disability and is immunocompromised. She said she won't be putting herself at “undue risk” if she doesn't need to.

“I'm continuing to mask, I'm often the only one, but I'm not going to give up on trying to stay safe in a world that's increasingly putting us all at danger."

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced an end to Covid measures at a press conference on Monday.

Kate is on immunosuppressants for chronic lifelong health issues. She doesn't want her last name used for fears disclosing her medical problems could jeopardise her employment.

She said she wasn't thrilled to hear about the end of Covid-19 prevention measures, but understands that it was bound to happen.

"I don't expect anyone to make any accommodations for me because people like me make up such a small part of the population,” she said.

"I'm responsible for my own health and keeping myself safe and can't expect the rest of the population to continue putting their lives on hold for me."

Kate spoke to Stuff in April about receiving verbal abuse in public for wearing a mask.

"It would be great if people could keep their opinions to themselves and allow me to keep wearing a mask without their comments,” she said.

“I’ve been told all kinds of remedies to prevent me from catching Covid. I've been told... that it's all a conspiracy theory, and I'm ignorant for buying into it all.

“People are quick to assume that I'm just paranoid and overly dramatic... I wish people would just keep their views and comments to themselves and not automatically assume why I'm still wearing a mask."

University of Canterbury professor and Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank said ending the mandate could result in a 10 to 15% increase in infections over the next six months.

He said it was a good time to remind people they can take their own measures to protect themselves and others.

"Most important amongst these is to make sure you're up to date with all the vaccinations you're eligible for, and also to stay home if you are sick or you've tested positive for Covid or another respiratory infection,” he said.

"The end of the government mandate doesn't mean it's suddenly OK go out and about when you're sick. Instead, it puts more onus on employers to encourage and support their employees to stay home when sick.

"Using masks in healthcare facilities is important because vulnerable people need to access these services."

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said Covid-19 mandates have ended, but the ministry still recommends mask wearing when appropriate, testing when symptomatic and to stay home when unwell.

Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said a lesson we can all take from the pandemic is to reflect on the fact that people have different levels of vulnerability.

"The recommendations of the Ministry of Health remain, to wear a mask when appropriate, to test when symptomatic and to stay home when unwell,” she said.

Minister for Disability Issues Priyanca Radhakrishnan said the removal of the remaining Covid-19 mandates follows official advice.

"Aotearoa New Zealand also has good access to antiviral medicines for people who are most at risk of a serious health outcome or hospitalisation from Covid-19,” she said.

"There is good evidence that antivirals can make a difference for these eligible people."

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Disability Issues Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan said antiviral medicines can make a difference for people who are most at risk from Covid-19.

Radhakrishnan said official advice still strongly recommends that people continue to take measures to prevent the spread of illnesses, particularly in health and disability care settings.

"I’m also advised that Whaikaha will continue to support health agencies to ensure disabled people, whānau, carers, and disability support service providers are considered in the Covid-19 response and to build a better understanding of the health needs of disabled people,” she said.