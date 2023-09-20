Carrying a language that 'no one' speaks: Shanghainese speakers in Aotearoa

The numbers of Shanghainese speakers in Shanghai are steadily declining.

According to Unesco, there are 137 endangered languages in China. While not endangered, the number of Shanghainese speakers is in decline. Eda Tang speaks to some of them for New Zealand Chinese Language Week.

Shanghainese is the largest form of the Wu language family. While there isn’t data on the number of Shanghainese speakers, the 2018 census recorded 1080 people in Aotearoa who speak Wu Chinese.

“The attitude towards Shanghainese is that it has no practical use either in school or work,” says Elaine Ballard, a linguist at the University of Auckland.

She says language policies, Shanghainese people moving away from the city and non-Shanghainese speakers migrating into Shanghai have all led to a shift towards Mandarin being the dominant language in younger generations of Shanghainese people.

This leaves Chinese diaspora holding on to a language that people at home are beginning to forget.

Unlike her 17-year-old cousin who’s grown up in Shanghai, New Zealand-born Vivien Huang 黄微沁, can speak Shanghainese, but defaults to Mandarin outside of home.

Supplied Vivien Huang is a Chinese New Zealander who currently lives in the USA.

Huang grew up speaking Shanghainese with her parents and grandparents. “I’ve never taken a course or anything... It’s a very beautiful language, and it’s the very first language I spoke.”

Huang is keen to pass on her reo to her children. “But in order to do that, I myself need to get better.”

However, she says, there’s a real lack of resources.

“I think it’s very sad because I know in mainland China, there’s been a bit of a reversal.”

Thinking about her cousin, she feels anxious about the future of her language “if he’s in an environment where he’s speaking Chinese, and [Shanghainese is] not able to be continued on.

“So there’s an added level of difficulty when you’re overseas and places that are English-speaking as well.”

Ballard adds that because of the association a language has for people, it plays a crucial part in people’s identity and wellbeing.

“If you’re a dialect speaker, the dialect is associated with closeness to loved ones, there may be concepts that can only be expressed in that language.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Dr Elaine Ballard is a linguistics researcher at the University of Auckland.

Huang echoes the sentiment. ”There’s just untranslatable things that you can’t retain if you don’t have that language.

“A lot of oral histories and stories and expressions that I think are very unique deserve to be remembered.

“My grandma doesn’t really know who to speak Mandarin... she can only really speak Shanghainese,” Huang says. “It’s a way of connecting with your elders.”

She says, as diaspora, there are aspects of culture she won’t understand, so language is “a way of connecting with the homeland”.

She says for the strength and continuation of Shanghainese, “there needs to be recognition of equal standing between languages”.

Huang also wants to see classes and local community groups bringing together people who are keen to learn these languages. “I think it can be very grassroots.”

Supplied Flora Xie is a law student who was born in Shanghai and moved to New Zealand when she was 6.

Similarly, for Shanghai-born Flora Xie, Shanghainese is spoken within her nuclear family, but nowhere else. She doesn’t know of any local Shanghainese communities.

“It doesn’t feel like there’s a lot of people here who can speak Shanghainese,” Xie says.

“As we’ve sort of lived here for longer, we’ve been incorporating more English into everyday conversations, but it’s still predominantly Shanghainese.

“The Chinese government’s pretty much pushing for everyone to be speaking Mandarin, which means less people are speaking Shanghainese in Shanghai now.”

She says she would pass her language down to her children “out of spite”. It’s a part of her ethnic identity.

“If I think about China and home, it’s Shanghai,” says Xie. “I don’t know the experiences outside of Shanghai.”

While Xie also speaks Mandarin, “it doesn’t feel authentic to me because it’s not the language that I know or grew up with. It almost feels like the English of other countries – the secondary language that you have to learn because apparently everyone else speaks it.

“I hope that native dialects can continue to grow and live on.”

Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa Chinese Languages in Aotearoa is a series by Te Papa using language to highlight complex issues of cultural identity within Asian New Zealand communities.

Ballard says research shows that across many migrant languages, the home language is important for familial ties and communication across generations.

“It is also associated with identity and a way of communicating cultural values. When that is lost, young people may often feel rudderless without a clear identity or sense of who they are.

“For many, there is a real disassociation between Mandarin and the home language they may feel close to,” she says. “Many end up with a negative or ambivalent attitude towards Mandarin because it’s not meaningful to who they are.

“By suppressing a dialect in favour of a standard language means levels of diversity and an essence or colouring that a speaker may associate with their home dialect is lost.”

Rose Lu’s 陆杨怡 experience of Shanghainese becomes more layered as she grew up on Chongming island speaking a dialect of Shanghainese.

Lu was raised speaking Chongminghua, but her parents put her in primary school to spend a year acquiring some Mandarin before she moved to Aotearoa at 5 years old.

Chris Tse/Supplied Rose Lu is the author of All Who Live on Islands.

“My parents were really intentional when I was growing up to speak to me in Mandarin specifically, even though between them, they speak Shanghainese.”

Growing up, there was only one other Chinese peer Lu knew at her Whanganui high school who was third or fourth generation Chinese. “Her parents couldn’t speak any language, so I didn't really question the fact that I was just being taught Mandarin because it still seemed better than nothing.”

While Lu’s Grandma speaks to her in Chongminghua, Lu speaks back to her in Mandarin.

Idealistically, Lu says “the value in language is more than just its utility”, but, “I do understand that in some ways, it’s more practical to learn Mandarin.

“If my parents were Cantonese though, I think I would feel differently... Because I think Cantonese language and Cantonese culture has always had much more of a cultural footprint.

“So I do feel sad that I think that if I was a speaker of a more popular dialect, I would feel differently.”

Lu has noticed a phenomenon: “Everyone over 60 speaks a dialect, everyone who’s about my parents’ age speaks a dialect and Mandarin, everyone my age only speaks Mandarin.

“I think there is a huge loss of language going on internally in China at the moment.”

If she were to pass any of her reo on to others, it would be passively done. “From a purely pragmatic sense, my grandma is 86, and she’s currently in hospital, so I don’t even know if she would live to see a potential child.”

Lu has noticed how her level of Chongminghua comprehension has dropped. “The only people who would ever speak it to me are my grandparents and my granddad passed away two years ago.”

As a diasporic person, she thinks it’s too difficult to expect herself to preserve her grandparents’ dialect.

She says accessing Mandarin gives her some sense of connection to her cultural identity, especially “being diasporic and trying to access some form of culture to this sense of home that you’re estranged from.”

And she notices elements of Chongminghua coming through in other Chinese languages like Taiwanese. “Chongminghua is such a f.....g tiny dialect and is probably going in this generation, but that doesn’t mean that all of it is gone because it still does have its impacts in other languages.”

For her, Chongminghua will live on through other languages.