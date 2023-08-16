NZ's first female Pacific law professor hopes to inspire indigenous youth

Leilani Tuala-Warren, a former Supreme Court Justice from Samoa, has been appointed a Professor of Law at Waikato University.

New Zealand’s first female Pacific law professor says she wants to see more young people in the legal field across Aotearoa and the region.

Tafaoimalo Tologata Professor Leilani Tuala-Warren said she was humbled by the appointment, announced last week at Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato, University of Waikato.

A former Supreme Court judge from Samoa, Tuala-Warren said she looked forward to “engaging with law students and getting them excited about working in the field of law”.

“I am humbled to be the first female of Pacific descent to receive a law professorship in New Zealand. I hope I can inspire other young women growing up in the Pacific Islands to consider the field of law.”

New Zealand’s six law schools – University of Auckland, Auckland University of Technology, Waikato University, Victoria University of Wellington, Canterbury University and Otago University – cater to more than 9000 students.

Tuala-Warren’s 26-year career included roles in practice, academia, policy and the judiciary, the university said in a statement.

She was also the second woman to serve in Samoa’s Supreme Court from 2016 to 2023.

She had been a part of Waikato University’s law school, Te Piringa, prior to her appointment, receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2022.

The Faculty of Law opened on May 3, 1991, but a blessing and launching ceremony was held earlier in February by the late Māori Queen, Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu.

Te Arikinui had gifted the name Te Piringa to the school and building. Te Piringa translates as “the coming together of peoples and cultures”.

Fijian Unaisi Narawa-Daurewa also joined the law school last week as a lecturer and convener for Pacific engagement.

University of Waikato Unaisi Narawa-Daurewa has joined Waikato University as a lecturer and convener for Pacific engagement.

She was a former senior government lawyer for Nauru’s Department of Justice and Border Control and, most recently, as legislative counsel for their parliament.

Narawa-Daurewa said she would like to build more engagement with Pacific staff and students at the university.

“I wanted to be a part of that commitment to education and learning, and I'm looking forward to sharing my knowledge and collaborating to put more focus on Pasifika legal issues.

“I see this new role as one where I can learn and grow and use my skills to make an impact both within the university and across the Pacific.”

Assistant Vice-Chancellor Pacific Dr Keaka Hemi said the double appointments were a “landmark moment” for New Zealand as a Pacific nation.

She said both women brought a wealth of experience, highlighting the talent in Pacific communities.

“Both of these women are very accomplished and bring a wealth of experience working in the law in Pacific jurisdictions, with Pacific communities on things that matter to Pacific people.

“We welcome them as role models and experts who will support our commitment to incorporating the knowledge and perspectives of indigenous peoples.”