Labour's GST removal will help whanau put healthy kai on the table - economist

The removal of GST from fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables will help whānau put healthy kai on the table and criticisms from experts are out of step with the public, an economist says.

Labour announced the policy that will save households around $20 a month at a cost of $2 billion over four years.

The policy was dismissed by a GST expert, National and ACT, with the latter calling it an “act of desperation”.

Matthew Roskruge (Te Atiawa, Ngāti Tama) is an associate dean at Massey Business School and says the policy is a positive for whānau Māori.

"People want to be able to provide healthy food on the table for their whānau, and they see any move by the government, however small, as a positive contributor to their wellbeing,” he said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Māori economist Matt Roskruge says Labour’s GST removal will increase healthy eating, particularly for Māori who are disproportionately in poverty.

“It... is a popular policy that not only contributes in a small way to the cost of living but importantly helps whānau to feel like they can afford to pick fresher or healthier options to put on the table with an increasingly stretched budget."

Grocery food prices increased 11.9% in the year to July 2023, according to data from Statistics New Zealand.

Roskruge said Labour’s proposal helps address food affordability and support people to be able to pick healthier options.

"For Māori, the removal of GST from fresh kai has long been a Te Pāti Māori policy and popular as the desire to put good healthy and nutritious kai on the table for whānau often butts up against the rapidly rising unaffordability,” he said.

"Māori also suffer disproportionately from obesity and diet-related disease in part related to a higher incidence of poverty restricting access to healthy kai, so these small steps become valuable in supporting health eating and lifestyles."

He concluded that the criticisms of experts and professionals seems out of step with the public perception on the policy.

"I suspect this is because experts and professionals see a policy in terms of the cost and benefit, and question whether this policy is the best use of the costs associated with it, whereas the public tend to be more interested in tangible outcomes from government policy and the impact on their day-to-day lives,” he said.

"Complexity in GST calculations and whether $400m could be better spent elsewhere is of little consequence when you’re trying to stretch a pay packet across rent, groceries, petrol and other living costs, where a policy like this is seen as being more relevant to the average whānau."

The policy will be implemented if Labour wins the general election and will apply from April 2024.