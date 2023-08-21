Time for Māori to lead change, says Kīngitanga

As koroneihana celebrations draw to a close, Kīngi Tuheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII calls for iwi Māori to take charge.

Kīngi Tuheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII says it’s time for Māori to lead the change needed for the future prosperity of Aotearoa.

In his annual koroneihana (coronation) address at Tūrangawaewae Marae on Monday, the Māori King implored the country to allow iwi Māori to take charge.

To conclude the four-day celebration of the koroneihana, which was attended by thousands, Kīngi Tuheitia addressed attendees:

“As Patron of Children’s Health, I visited Starship Hospital,” the King said. “I noticed most of the tamariki belong to us. How is it that being Māori means you are going to be more sick?

“A system like that doesn’t make sense. Change is needed.

THE OFFICE OF THE KÄªNGITANGA Kīngi Tuheitia addresses attendees of the 17th Koroneihana at Tūrangawaewae Marae to close the four days of celebration.

“Let us be the change and unlock the potential of our nation,” he said.

“Working with Government is important, but our plan is just do it. If Government comes along, ka pai [good]. If not, haere tonu [keep going].

“We did it with Covid once the Government stopped trying to control everything. We have always known mana motuhake works. We know a ‘by Māori, for everyone’ approach is right.”

Kīngi Tuheitia said kotahitanga (unity) underpinned the response of te iwi Māori to crises like Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We open our hearts and our homes to those in need. We share our resources. We co-ordinate services. This is what kotahitanga looks like.”

1 NEWS Politicians and Māori leaders attended Koroneihana.

Tuheitia challenged the country’s political leaders to be builders, not wreckers. “Work with us – we know what to do.

“From the beginning, our people have put kaupapa first… Kaupapa unites us. It keeps us strong,” he said.

“We will only see the change we need with unity in the Beehive. Māori MPs must be the change Aotearoa needs.”

Kīngi Tuheitia offered Te Kīngitanga as a korowai for iwi, hapū and tangata Tiriti that “protects us all and gives room for our rangatahi to grow and our kaumātua to be safe.

“That’s the Aotearoa we need.”