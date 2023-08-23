Whittaker’s Miraka Kirīmi chocolate block returns despite racist backlash

A Whittaker's block of chocolate with a Māori name is back on supermarket shelves in celebration of the upcoming Wiki o te Reo Māori.

With Te Wiki o te Reo Māori just around the corner, Aotearoa’s most trusted brand Whittaker’s is back with its special edition Miraka Kirīmi (Creamy Milk) block despite receiving racist backlash in the past.

“As a New Zealand family-owned business that makes all of its world-class chocolate at its one factory in Porirua, Whittaker’s is proud to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori,” co-chief operating officer Holly Whittaker said.

“Like many others across New Zealand, Whittaker’s is on a journey with te reo and, as part of that, we are proud to help raise awareness around Te Wiki o te Reo Māori by making Miraka Kirīmi for this annual celebration."

Whittaker’s first revealed the Miraka Kirīmi label in 2020 in limited quantities for social media engagement, but made it more widely available last year.

Ed Sheeran Teddy's ready to get stuck into his Whittaker's chocolate - and he has another suggestion for a mug shot. (Video first published February 4, 2023.)

When its 2022 release was teased on social media, the negative comments started:

"Shame on you Whittakers [sic] we certainly won't be buying your chocolates anymore...”, one comment read. "Does everything have to be translated into mari [sic],” said another.

There was positive feedback as well with pushback against the online haters:

“And I guess lots of folk will also be giving up pinot gris, champagne, savignon [sic] blanc, tacos, sushi, lasagne, spaghetti bolognaise, wontons, and pretty much any curry ever because they aren't in English either,” one wrote.

“Come on team, you happily consume things in foreign languages all the time but you can't embrace a tempory [sic] name change when it's the native, and official language of the country where you live?”

Supplied Miraka Kirīmi is a te reo Māori translation of creamy milk in celebration of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

A Whittaker’s spokesperson said it made sense to help raise awareness of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori by producing the special edition Miraka Kirīmi block.

"We’ve been really encouraged by the much greater volume of positive feedback we received about Miraka Kirīmi when we did this last year, and hope Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers enjoy the opportunity to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori with us again this year,” they said.

"Our Whittaker’s Creamy Milk block is already consistently one of our most popular flavours, so this is not about promoting the product – it’s all about celebrating Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori.

"Miraka Kirīmi was so popular last year that we have made a bit more this year, but as a special edition it is still only available in stores until stocks run out. This year we hope that more people can enjoy it with their whānau."

Whittaker’s said it was also supporting the revitalisation of te reo through other initiatives including reo Mōari lessons for its staff, producing recipes in te reo, and a donation to Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust.

KOLOA Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori chief executive Ngahiwi Apanui says te reo Māori is a language for all New Zealanders.

The label was translated with guidance fromTe Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (Māori Language Commission).

As part of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, the commission is urging Kiwis to stop what they’re doing and celebrate te reo Māori at 12 noon, on September 14 as part of Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori (the Māori Language Moment). People can kōrero (speak), waiata (sing), pānui (read), whatever they like as long as they do it in te reo Māori. The time and date marks the moment the Māori Language Petition was presented to Parliament in 1972.

“Te reo Māori is New Zealand's language and a language for all New Zealanders. Te Wiki o te Reo Māori has played a big part in making the language accessible to people across Aotearoa New Zealand,” tumu whakahaere (chief executive) Ngahiwi Apanui said.

"This gives us hope of achieving the goal of 1 million speakers of te reo Māori by 2040."