Pacific urged to delay support for Australia's bid to host UN climate talks

The fund aims to speed up green power options to help the country reach 100% renewable energy sooner, the Government says.

Pacific Island leaders are being urged not to support Australia’s bid to host a United Nations climate conference until it commits to ending support for fossil fuels.

In June, the Australian government proposed that it host COP31 in 2026, in “partnership” with the Pacific Island nations.

Pacific Elders’ Voice, a group of current and former political and civil leaders, said the region could not seriously offer its support to a “partner who lacks the genuine courage and integrity to take these steps”.

The call came as Pacific leaders gathered in Fiji this week for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Dialogue.

Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, is in Suva seeking support for his country’s COP31 nomination.

Turkey is the other contender vying to host the high-level talks.

In an ad published in the Fiji Times on Wednesday and timed to coincide with Bowen’s arrival in Fiji, the Elders’ Voice said: “The Australian government will ask Pacific leaders to support its bid to host the world’s biggest climate conference, COP31.

“Yet, the response to our natural disasters, sea level rise, heat, food insecurity, has been to pursue more gas and coal projects, the very thing driving the climate crisis.

“Australia has ignored our pleas for years. Why then must Pacific leaders be in such a hurry to show support for COP31?”

In May, the World Meteorological Organisation warned there was a 98% chance the next five years would exceed an annual average global temperature of 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Australia signed the Paris Agreement in 2015, with the government committing to cut greenhouse emissions to limit warming to 1.5C, calculated by scientists to avoid the worst damage from the climate crisis.

But Pacific leaders and climate advocates like the Elders’ Voice said Australia had failed its target to cut emissions by 43% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

The group urged Australia to raise its climate goals or risk harming its security ties to the region.

Canberra’s funding package of NZ$2.2 billion to counter China’s growing power and influence in the Pacific region could fail if Australia did not increase its climate action, the group warned.

Addressing the Suva meeting, Forum secretary-general Henry Puna also called for urgent action and ambition from development partners including New Zealand.

“We cannot and should not be forced to constantly live under the threat of climate change and climate-induced disasters, while those most responsible for global warming continue to drag their feet when it comes to real and effective climate action.

Jaimi Joy/Getty Images Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen and his government has come under intense scrutiny at this week’s UN High-Level Climate Dialogue in Fiji. (File photo)

“We call on our development partners to put aside your self-interest and profit motivations and join us in our fight against climate change.”

On August 8, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced the Government and American investment giant BlackRock were launching a $2b fund to support Aotearoa becoming one of the first countries to reach 100% renewable energy by 2030.

New Zealand businesses will now be able to access capital to invest in green technology and energy options.

It's a “first of its kind fund” for Aotearoa, Hipkins said, adding he believed it showed the “huge economic potential” New Zealand has to be a climate leader.

When asked about the Elders’ Voice ad during a media conference in Suva on Wednesday, Bowen said he had a good discussion about “the transition that’s occurring in Australia, moving from renewable energy being 35% of our energy to 82%.

“We’re working with countries that traditionally have bought our fossil fuels, like Korea and Japan, to help them transition to renewable energy.

“We have the highest rooftop solar penetration in the world, but we have a lot more to do.”

Puna said the Pacific needs to see a strong commitment to elevated, ambitious and urgent climate action.

“To say that we need to see change is an understatement. We have gone far beyond the threshold of mere tokenistic support now.

“We need support that forces the change that we need to see, and now. Our very survival and that of our future generation, is on the line,” Puna said.

The next UN Climate Conference (COP28) will be held in Dubai from November 30-December 12.