Te Piringa: Kiwis in London connect through waiata Māori

A longing for home and the Pacific Ocean – Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa – has inspired emerging artist Len Blake’s addition to Waiata Anthems' September drop.

Blake, one of 50,000-odd New Zealand citizens living in the UK, says her song, Te Piringa, is about distance, cultural connection and being far away from home and the people you love.

Te Piringa is Blake’s first song in te reo Māori. Blake has Tongan whakapapa but her relationship with te ao Māori began at primary school kapa haka.

Waiata Anthems/Supplied Len Blake records Te Piringa for Waiata Anthems from London.

“This experience is to enhance the knowledge of te ao Māori in Aotearoa and across the world,” she says.

Her move to London in 2022 followed the 2021 release of her first EP, Honeyblood, from her hometown of Te Whanganui-a-Tara – Wellington.

It’s the sea that Blake misses most, she says.

“It’s such a big presence in our lives and I just felt quite a yearning for it.

“You feel a bit swallowed up by a place when you don’t have the ability to look out onto the beach and just see the vastness of an ocean.”

Waiata Anthems/Supplied Ngāti Rānana is a group of Kiwis in London who share Māori culture and kapa haka.

Away from home, she’s turned to waiata Māori to find her tūrangawaewae. She’s found solace with Ngāti Rānana kapa haka which welcomes New Zealanders in London interested in Māori culture. They’ve worked together to have the kapa backing Blake in her new waiata.

It was a special experience hearing the kapa sing her waiata for the first time, layering in rich harmonies and embodying the wairua of her lyrics.

Waiata Anthems’ September release coincides with Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori.

It was important to have a lot of minds and a lot of voices on this project, she says.

Former What Now? presenter Charlie Panapa is a member of Ngāti Ranana.

“Even though I live in a city of 9 million people, it’s surprisingly easy to feel quite alone, until I found Ngāti Ranana,” says Panapa.

The rōpū is a taonga, he says, “They’ve become my whānau away from home.”

Ngāti Ranana performance co-ordinator Mereaira Jones says learning Blake’s waiata meant a lot to the group as Māori and Kiwis living in London.

Waiata Anthems/Supplied Blake’s waiata about being away from whānau resonated with Ngāti Ranana, which former What Now? presenter Charlie Panapa, centre, describes as his home away from home.

The rōpū has been around since 1958, helping Kiwis in London connect with home through kapa haka and other forms of culture sharing.

“It’s getting a group of people together who have a lot of shared experiences in cultural difficulties and challenges in adapting to a new environment, missing a lot of parts of our culture,” says Blake.

She says that you can be anywhere, and still hold those values close to your heart.

Blake engaged the help of friend Nikau Te Huki, based in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, to translate the song.

“We had to do it all on Zoom and on FaceTime, which is really weird for us because we’ve always been in his caravan,” Blake says.

Waiata Anthems/Supplied Nikau Te Huki worked from Te Whanganui-a-Tara with Blake to produce Te Piringa.

“I think that enhanced the process because it really emphasised how far we were away from each other.”

Waiata Anthems has featured artists from Australia, but Blake’s single will be the one produced furthest from home soil.