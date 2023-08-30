Terror attack survivors find Victim Support 'broken promise' insulting and disrespectful

Abdelilah Rharrabti, right, may not be able to fly to pick up his brother Khalid Rharrabti from Morocco for the terror attack coronial inquest after Victim Support refused to pay for his return flight.

Terror attack survivors feel insulted by Victim Support, which they say broke a promise to fund them to travel to bring family support to Aotearoa for the coronial inquest.

Abdelilah Rharrabti and Khaled Alnobani are among a “small number of victims” living in New Zealand who want to fly overseas to bring support people back for the long-awaited six-week hearing in October.

Rharrabti says his request to have his return flight covered was declined after he had already booked one way there, and Alnobani has made a complaint about the group of survivors’ treatment.

Another member of the community said many had to cancel plans to collect family once they were later told costs would not be covered.

Victim Support (VS) received about 600 inquiries in relation to domestic and international travel for the inquest, with $3000 grants available for those within Christchurch, $5000 for those elsewhere in Aotearoa, Australia or the Pacific, and $7000 for those abroad.

The agency’s chief executive James McCulloch was concerned to hear survivors felt disrespected, but travel requests to accompany family were treated on a “case-by-case basis” and only “in exceptional circumstances”.

Rharrabti, who was injured by glass when escaping from Masjid An-Nur during the March 15, 2019, terrorist attack and is a witness in the coronial inquest, denied this was ever communicated.

He said a Victim Support staff member said “we were just looking for a free holiday”.

”This is an extraordinary statement, especially from Victim Support... it is ignorant, insulting and disrespectful,” he told Victim Support in his complaint.

He believed the organisation was “trying to sweep under the rug an internal error”.

His request to have his return flight paid was rejected, after he had already paid for the $1900 flight to Morocco.

STUFF Gamal Fouda, imam of the Masjid An-Nur, the Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, performs the adhan, or call to prayer.

Rharrabti planned to accompany his brother to Aotearoa to support him through the hearing, because he had never left Morocco before, spoke no English, and “it’s very hard for him to make it by himself”.

“It means a lot to me to have my brother here to support me, especially in the court hearing. It’s less stress when you have your brother beside you.”

During a meeting with survivors in May, Rharrabti said he asked three times and had it confirmed that return tickets would be paid for.

He again asked a support worker for confirmation, which she gave, he said.

But once he had paid for the flights, he was told only his brother’s flights would be funded.

He was insulted when it was suggested he only wanted to fly abroad for a holiday.

“It’s not about the money, it’s the promises and the disrespect.”

He was now unable to travel on his non-refundable flight to Morocco on September 7, because he could not afford the flight home.

“We want to raise our voices, to let people know.”

He was unsure whether his brother would make the flight, due to the challenges he would have catching three flights alone.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Khaled Alnobani wants Victim Support to apologise for leading some survivors to believe their flights would be paid to bring a support person to New Zealand for the coronial inquest.

Alnobani believed about 10 questions were asked at the May meeting about overseas travel to bring family back “in front of more than 50-60 people”.

Survivors would accept the change of heart if Victim Support admitted there was a misunderstanding.

Instead, he felt a promise was broken, and the agency was trying to cover up a mistake, he said.

He travels to Jordan this week to bring his partner back to New Zealand after their wedding, in time for the inquest.

Her tickets were funded, but his were not – despite his return flight costs adding up to less than the $3000 fund available for those living within Christchurch.

She did not speak English and had never left Jordan, so travelling alone would be scary for her also.

“To be honest, they put more stress on us. It’s about the attitude.

“If they would apologise, we would accept that.”

McCulloch said Victim Support was committed to ensuring that those eligible were able to attend while upholding the intent of the assistance available.

“We acknowledge that this is a challenging time for survivors and that there is significant stress and anxiety for them in the lead-up to the inquest.”

Since November 2022, the Ministry of Justice hosted a series of information sessions in Christchurch to help victims understand the coronial process, and hear directly from the coroner.

“We told victims that Victim Support would consider their eligibility to a travel grant on a case-by-case basis, if they were out of the country at the time of the inquest and wanted to travel back to attend it.

“We were clear that any such requests would need careful consideration before a decision was made and would only be in exceptional circumstances.”

An email responding to Rharrabti’s complaints read: ”Unfortunately, it appears there has been some misinterpretation in the community of what travel requests can be approved.

“I advise that there has been no communication from Victim Support that the Victim Assistance Scheme would cover, pay or reimburse travel for people coming back from holidays or for other personal reasons of travel.”