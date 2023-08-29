Māori leaders attend US event to share indigenous knowledge

Making Everything Achievable (MEA) chief executive Kaye-Maree Dunn is among the Māori leaders visiting the US to exchange indigenous knowledge.

Indigenous people from across the world are gathering in the US in an event to share knowledge and create business and trade opportunities.

The seven-day expedition began last week and is being hosted by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation (MPTN).

Mashantucket Pequots are a native Algonquin people located in southeastern Connecticut from North America’s oldest Indian reservation which dates back to around 1666.

Creative agency Making Everything Achievable (MEA) secured the invitation to the event for a group of leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and language experts from indigenous communities in Aotearoa, Hawaii, Australia and Samoa.

Chief executive Kaye-Maree Dunn said the expedition is an opportunity to strengthen relationships with indigenous peoples.

"We are beyond grateful to the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation (MPTN) for hosting us, and we acknowledge Te Aratini Kaihautū, Ngahiwi Tomoana for opening the doors and fostering opportunities for iwi/Māori traders to prosper,” she said.

"The koha and support from the MPTN and Te Aratini have been invaluable in making this delegation possible. The delegates, all self-funded, are looking forward to reciprocating the MPTN’s manaaki [hospitality] in 2024.”

The event included a cultural exchange and gifting ceremony, a market stall for businesses to share their products, and a tour of the Mashantucket Reservation and Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center (MPMRC).

Denise Piper/Stuff Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi chief executive Tia Ashby says the event will foster cross-culture collaboration.

Maru Nihoniho, of game design company Metia Creative, worked with MPMRC to help them bring an exhibition called Kunâhneepamuhshâtunônak Our Moons to life.

A Te Aratini Trade Symposium was held to give attendees a chance to share business and trade opportunities, and a digital animation workshop for youth will be led by Nikora Ngaropo from Māori tech company NNMD.

Attendees took part the cultural Schemitzun Feast of Green Corn and Dance in Mashantucket.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to learn about the Pequot Tribal Nation’s successful business model, especially in the pharmaceutical space,” Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi chief executive Tia Ashby, who is attending the event, said.

“This would offer our iwi hauora [health provider] valuable insights into their unique approach to entrepreneurship, culture, and sustainable practices."

Ashby said understanding the Pequot Tribal Nation’s strategies and values inspires new perspectives on business and fosters cross-cultural collaboration.

"This kaupapa could help us to achieve our iwi aspirations so that whānau are best positioned to flourish,” she said.