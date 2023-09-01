Work and Income funeral grant falls 'disgracefully' short for dignified farewell, survey finds

The Funeral Directors Association is calling for an increase in the Work and Income funeral grant to help low-income families give their loved ones a “proper goodbye”.

Results of a survey of 23 funeral homes across the country show “disgraceful” shortfalls between the Work and Income New Zealand funeral grant and basic funeral costs for grieving low-income families.

The Effectiveness of the Work & Income Funeral Grant survey of members of the Funeral Directors Association found that the inadequate cover puts significant stress on families.

In Aotearoa, the average cost of a basic cremation is $7500 and $10,000 for a basic burial. Meanwhile, the $2445.37 Work and Income funeral grant, designed to support low-income families cover the cost of funerals, does not cover even a direct cremation with no service.

The grant is used in around 15% of funerals and cremations nationwide but particular regions like Whakatane have a higher uptake of the grant (85%). Around 5000 grants are issued each year on average.

“We have families whose loved one was eligible for the grant, yet still take years to pay off the remainder of the cost,” said a respondent. “The stress and worry about not having the money takes its toll on families.”

Many families are choosing not to have a ceremony or follow rites and rituals of grieving in their culture.

Bradley Shaw, funeral director at Gateway Funeral Services in Whakatāne, said most of those using the grant were Māori.

Bradley Shaw, funeral director at Gateway Funeral Services in Whakatāne, says holding tangihanga on a marae is out of reach for many low-income Māori whānau.

He said it was difficult for Māori to honour cultural rituals with limited funds.

“Going to the marae is becoming an expensive place… so we’ve got families who are not using the marae, not going back to their papakāinga, just to save money.

“They’re not embalming which leads to not a great image for the future memories of the particular person.

”We’re seeing people transporting loved ones themselves… we’re even seeing the odd Māori family going for a straight cremation without a funeral which is totally unheard of in Māori culture.

“There’s a lot of significant trauma that comes from the financial side of things.”

He said that not only was the grant too small but that “the process is all over the show”. Shaw, who has worked in the industry for eight years, said he still doesn’t understand how it works.

“We get funeral grants that we submit one day and paid the next, and then we’ll get funeral grants we submit one day and don’t get paid for three months down the track.”

He said one reason the rate of funeral grants was so high in Whakatāne was because the funeral home offered to help every family with the application process.

“We see it every day. We see families that genuinely do not have the funds to pay for a funeral, so without it, we’d have a lot of families in serious debt because of it.”

Shaw believed that no family or person should go into debt when grieving a loved one.

Pensioner Hemi Pene lives in Glenn Innes, East Auckland, and has recently taken out an insurance policy to cover the costs of his own funeral to save his family from the financial responsibility.

The chief executive of the Funeral Directors Association NZ, Gillian Boyes, said the member survey results were a wakeup call.

“The stress of funding a funeral or a cremation can be a real worry for many and the [Work and Income] grant is supposed to support those in the toughest of personal circumstances.

“Instead, the grant is actually adding extra pressures and creating hoops for families and whānau to jump through to access even a paltry amount,” Boyes said.

“They need to be able to provide hard copy proof of bank account statements, a death certificate, and verification of the cost of the funeral.”

A death certificate, which costs $33, isn’t included in the grant.

“To even apply for the [Work and Income] grant, a parent with two children who has lost their partner, would need to be earning less than $44,646.68, significantly less than the living wage.”

A respondent in the survey said that families on one income arranging a funeral for their child still do not qualify for the grant.

The Funeral Directors Association is asking for a reconsideration of the income and asset thresholds along with an increase in the grant and update on the application process.

In comparison, an ACC funeral grant covers up to $7491.95 of funeral and memorial costs for those who die in an accident.

“The association is calling on the Government to increase the WINZ [sic] funeral grant, to support families and whānau through their grieving, and allow low-income families around New Zealand to say a proper goodbye to their loved ones. This is an opportunity for the next government to make a real difference to the lives of vulnerable New Zealanders.”