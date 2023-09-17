Sahra Ahmed was a mosque-attack first responder. Now, she's running for Parliament

Bishopdale resident Sahra Ahmed believes having more diversity in politics can help safeguard communities.

Sahra Ahmed knows first-hand what can happen when diverse communities aren’t properly represented.

The Bishopdale, Christchurch resident was working as a nurse when a gunman opened fire on worshippers at the Linwood Islamic Centre and Al Noor Mosque on March 15, 2019 in Aotearoa’s worst modern terror attack.

"I was part of the first responders. One of the young guys came to me and said there's been a shooting at the mosque ... and there were ... deaths,” she said.

Warwick Smith/STUFF Farid Ahmed, whose wife Husna was killed in the Christchurch mosque shootings, speaks about the power of forgiveness.

"I just didn't believe him."

Ahmed and a team of health workers were escorted by the police armed offenders squad to the Linwood Islamic Centre while the gunman was still at large.

“There were bodies in the driveway, bodies everywhere. There was a lot of crying and quietness. I didn't know that silence and noise could actually coexist, but they did,” Ahmed said.

Peter Meecham/The Press Ahmed was one of the first responders when the Christchurch mosque shootings unfolded in 2019.

"I have never experienced such a trauma... To go there as a nurse, as a professional trying to save lives... To go there and see the people from my community, the people I've known."

Ahmed came to Aotearoa as an asylum seeker in 1990 from Somalia and is of the Muslim faith.

She is standing for the Green Party in the Christchurch East electorate in this year’s general election, which takes place on Saturday, October 14.

Ahmed was motivated to run by the lack of representation of people from her community in politics.

"I don't feel we are visible. New Zealand is our home now by choice or by displacement,” she said.

Peter Meecham/The Press Ahmed came to Aotearoa as an asylum seeker in 1990 from Somalia and is of the Muslim faith.

"So if that's the case then the system has to work for us as it works for other people. We’re here to not only be a user of the system, but a contributor and being part of the system as well to improve, and represent."

Aotearoa’s 53rd Parliament, elected in 2020, was the most diverse in its history and one of the most inclusive in the world.

Almost half of those elected were women, 11% were from the rainbow community and Māori and Pasifika were represented at a higher rate than in the general population.

Shirin Brown is a doctoral candidate at Auckland University of Technology Te Wānanga Aronui o Tāmaki Makau Rau with a focus on political representation.

She said looking at the candidates running this year there was still diversity, but some communities were not as visible.

Peter Meecham/The Press Ahmed says the country’s political system has to work for all communities.

”Asians are underrepresented across the board, and Pacific are underrepresented across the board,” she said.

She said some parties had more diversity than others, so how inclusive the next parliament is will depend on who is elected.

Brown said diversity improved social cohesion, and if different communities were represented there tended to be less room for racism at a local or national level.

"It makes people feel like they’re part of the society, and political representation is the ultimate test of belonging,” she said.

"If you had a more diverse local board people tended not to say things like, ‘We shouldn't have Māori street names because they're difficult to pronounce’.

“There was less bullying and there was less othering when there was more diversity. So in that way that's kind of a safeguard."

Ahmed said she hoped by running she would help people in her community be seen.

“My faith is part of my identity... It's part of my tapestry. I think the Muslim community is a growing community with a diverse need, and diverse values as well. Faith is something that unites us,” Ahmed said.

“Nearly 30% of people in this country are born overseas, our political landscape doesn't reflect that. It's a massive number of people who are not getting true representation."