Dame Tariana Turia, Dr Cathy Dewes, Patricia Grace recognised by National Iwi Chairs' forum

The work of Kahurangi Tariana Turia, Dr Cathy Dewes and Patricia Grace was recognised by the National Iwi Chairs’ forum awards on Saturday at the gala awards dinner in Hamilton.

The three wāhine were inducted into Te Whare Pūkenga, an award established by the forum in 2021 to recognise rangatira who have enhanced the lives of all whānau in Aotearoa. The honour is managed and funded by the 80 iwi that make up the national forum.

Te Whare Pūkenga is awarded to those whose actions contribute significantly to the revitalisation of the forum’s values, including rangatiratanga, whanaungatanga, manaakitanga, kaitiakitanga, tikanga and pono.

Dame Tariana Turia (Ngā Waiariki Ngāti Apa, Ngā Rauru, Tūwharetoa, Whanganui Iwi) was nominated by her iwi who cited her in the health and community services sectors and in Parliament where she served for 18 years as a member of the Labour Party and then as the co-founder of Te Pāti Māori.

Turia drove the establishment of the Whānau Ora movement, saying that “decisions must be made by the family, re-empowering them to take back control over their own situations”.

Te Arawa nominated Māori language advocate Dr Cathy Dewes (Te Arawa, Ngāti Porou). As part of the Te Reo Māori Society, she helped collect the 30,000 signatures for the Māori language petition which called for the introduction of Māori language in schools.

Dewes then became a founding member of the kura kaupapa Māori schools movement and chaired the national body for kura kaupapa Māori.

She was also recognised for her mahi with Te Ātaarangi, Victoria and Waikato Universities, the Waitangi Tribunal and across Te Arawa.

Patricia Grace (Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Toa) was acknowledged by Ngāti Toa chairperson Callum Katene for her commitment and exemplary achievement in bringing contemporary Māori voices to New Zealand literature.

“Whaea Patricia is regarded both nationally and internationally for storytelling of Māori experience through not only her own lived realities, but those of her ancestors.

“Whaea Pat is someone in whom we see, feel and hear ourselves as iwi, as Māori. She has a significant record of awards and recognition within the literary profession for her work.”

Professor Margaret Mutu, chair of Ngāti Kahu and Pou Tikanga rōpū, said it was an honour and privilege for the forum to be able to recognise and celebrate the achievements of such inspirational wāhine Māori who have spent their lives in service to their people.