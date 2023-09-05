Pōwhiri sets the scene as international athletes welcomed to Zespri AIMS Games in Tauranga

Intermediate-aged athletes from Fiji, Cook Islands and Samoa were treated to a pōwhiri at Tauranga Intermediate School on Monday for the 2023 AIMS Games.

A sense of unity and connection was felt as international athletes were officially welcomed to the Zespri AIMS Games for the first time since Covid-19.

Intermediate-aged athletes from Fiji, Cook Islands and Samoa were treated to a powerful and moving pōwhiri at Tauranga Intermediate School on Monday.

Tauranga Intermediate pupils filled the hall with song and haka, bringing cultures together as the Cook Islands and Fiji responded with their own prepared performances.

Manager of the Gospel Primary School rugby sevens team from Fiji, Jope Ravolaca Kaitoga, said it was important to witness the traditional welcome.

“Because we come from a nation full of culture, it is important for us to have the blessing of the land upon us so we can play freely.

“When we set foot on another land we need to respect that.”

Cook Islands badminton team manager Ahkim Tikaroa said it was a “beautiful” welcome.

“The last time we came, we didn’t have this, and it is an honour to witness.”

Overseas schools accounted for 2 per cent of attendees. The Cook Island players will compete in badminton and tennis, the Fiji team will play rugby sevens and Samoa, which has only two representatives, will play badminton.

A Cook Islands team group leader and parent, who spoke at the powhiri, said he was thankful the pupils were able to experience the different cultures with such a traditional Maori welcome.

“The culture has unity, respect and hospitality.”

“It’s an honour to be a part of the AIMS games. Our goals for the tournament are to have fun, never mind the results.”

Tauranga Intermediate School’s kapa haka team also performed at the opening ceremony on Sunday evening, which was attended by 5000 people.

Kapa haka teacher Edward Te Moana said: “It’s a really good opportunity for the indigenous cultures to come together and keep that connection from all our families from the islands.”

“It’s a good way to calm themselves before the craziness of the games.

“I hope that for the following years we keep these connections between us, not even between indigenous cultures but as a whole of the AIMS games.”

A Tauranga City Council spokeswoman said the event was able to bring all cultures together, which was “incredible” especially after not being able to do that since 2019.

“By having a pōwhiri, and welcoming international students, we are showing that Tauranga are the good hosts.”

The spokeswoman said there were 20,000 people in Tauranga for the week, which will bring about $4.5 million into the area and to local businesses.

“This means busy cafes and busy restaurants and a huge buzz around the city.”